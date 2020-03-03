Quick & easy extraction of biological & aqueous samples

Porvair Sciences has introduced Microlute™ SLE 96-well plates and cartridges to enable you to quickly and easily extract a wide range of acidic, basic and neutral analytes from samples with greater reproducibility.

Designed to provide a superior method of liquid extraction, Microlute™ SLE products use selectively sourced diatomaceous earth (DE) as the solid support to maximize absorption of the aqueous solvent to enable greater and simpler separation and elution of organic analytes from biological samples such as plasma and serum and aqueous solutions.

With no inversions, shaking or tedious pipetting required, Microlute™ SLE overcomes sample handling issues commonly associated with traditional liquid-liquid extraction (LLE). As a consequence, using Microlute™ SLE delivers significantly improved reliability, precision, automation compatibility and efficient clean-up of samples for chromatography without risks of contamination and time-consuming solvent transfers. Microlute™ SLE is also designed to be lab friendly, using significantly less solvent and glassware compared to liquid-liquid extraction protocols.

Incorporating the 'Diatomaceous Earth Sandwich', in which this separating media is uniformly packed between two inert porous filters, the Microlute™ SLE provides a robust solid system for supported liquid extraction.

With liquid extraction applications in forensics, pharmaceutical, drug discovery and clinical diagnostics, Porvair Sciences has written a handy protocol to enable you to use Microlute™ SLE and get the cleanest samples for downstream chromatography applications.