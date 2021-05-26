Rapid Removal of gDNA from RNA Samples

Porvair Sciences has launched Chromatrap® gDNA Removal Columns that quickly remove unwanted genomic DNA (gDNA) from RNA samples.

Image credit: Porvair Sciences

Removal of gDNA from RNA samples is of particular important to scientists undertaking RT-PCR, RNA-seq and microarray-based applications where the high purity and accurate measurement of RNA is vital.

Employing a simple load and spin method the new columns efficiently capture gDNA on the membrane allowing efficient flow through of DNA-free cell lysatesfor downstream RNA purification. Unlike traditional gDNA removal methods - Chromatrap® gDNA removal columns require no time-consuming enzymatic digeston that can also impact RNA purity.

Beneficially using the Chromatrap® spin column methodology the captured gDNA may also be eluted for use in downstream applications such as g PCR, Southern blotting, cloning and sequencing. For further information on Chromatrap® gDNA Removal Columns please visit https://www.chromatrap.com/gdna-removal-columns or contact the company on +44-1978-661144 / [email protected].