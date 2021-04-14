High Recovery of Top-Quality Purified RNA

Porvair Sciences has launched new kits for rapid extraction of total RNA from a wide range of biological samples. These proprietary kits enable extraction of up to 1000 µg of application-ready pure RNA in as little as 10 minutes.

Extraction and purification of  RNA is required for numerous downstream molecular biology applications such as RT-PCR, qPCR, Western blotting and RNA amplification. The global COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a huge increase in the demand for testing and detection of viral nucleic acids. The first step in this process, no matter what research or testing method is to be used, is to extract the RNA from any sample with a potential viral contamination.

The new affordable and easy-to-use Chromatrap RNA Extraction kit from Porvair Sciences all follow the simple procedure of  sample lysis, RNA capture, washing, and finally elution of purified RNA.

Leveraging a uniquely designed spin column and proprietary buffer chemistry, the Chromatrap RNA Extraction kit is the complete solution for isolation and purification of RNA. Providing the perfect high recovery of top-quality salt and contaminant-free RNA.

Porvair's extraction kits employ a reliable protocol to isolate superior quality RNA from a wide range of samples sources. These kits benefit from high volume binding capacity which ensures RNA is efficiently lysed, captured and eluted.

The Chromatrap RNA Extraction kit is quick and easy to use, ensuring high recovery of high purity RNA during the first steps of fundamental molecular biology applications. Using a Chromatrap RNA extraction kit - scientists are now able to process up to 107 cultured animal cells, 50 mg animal tissue, 0.5 ml blood, 250 mg plant material, 5 x 107 yeasts or 5 x 108 bacteria in a single go.

For further information please visit https://www.chromatrap.com/chromatrap-rna-extraction-kit/ or contact Porvair Sciences now on +44-1978-666222 / [email protected] for details of their complete nucleic acid range of products.

Chromatrap is a brand  of Porvair Sciences Ltd. with R&D and production laboratories based in the UK. Their extensive product range includes ChIP kits, DNA purification kits and other innovative products for the life science market. Now cited in over thirty academic papers - Chromatrap® ChIP technology is rapidly becoming the method of choice for fast accurate ChIP assays. For further information please visit https://www.chromatrap.com/about/

Advancing the Diagnosis and Treatment of Ovarian Cancer

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Dr. Marcos Quintela Vasquez about the work he is conducting regarding the diagnosis and treatment of ovarian cancer in partnership with Porvair Sciences.

Advancing the Diagnosis and Treatment of Ovarian Cancer

