Borosilicate Glass Microplates Improve Imaging Sensitivity

Porvair Sciences Krystal™ Glass Bottom microplate with Schott D 263® M technology provides unmatched performance for whole-plate CCD imaging and laser detection applications

Krystal™ Glass Bottom plates combine the advantageous optical properties of glass, low background and low birefringence, with the versatility of a microplate.

Constructed in ultra-pure grade borosilicate glass – the new D 263® M, Krystal™ Glass Bottom microplate is precision manufactured for high optical performance in high-resolution microscopy applications. These glass bottom plates offer high optical quality, thermal stability, chemical resistance, and low autofluorescence to suit a wide range of samples for accurate and reliable light and fluorescence readings. Due to the high clarity bottom of Schott D 263® M glass, exact positioning of the microplate on microscopes and imaging apparatus can be made with ease.

Related Stories

The latest Krystal™ microplate is available in different thicknesses: 50 µm, 175 µm and in addition, a high-performance version D 263® M / 1.5H plate with a thickness tolerance of +/- 5 µm is also available for high sensitivity applications.

Precisely manufactured to SBS / ANSI microplate dimensions the affordable Krystal™ Glass Bottom design is fully compatible with all commercially available plate readers, robotic sample processors and automated liquid handling systems. The complete Krystal™ range of glass bottom microplates is available tissue culture treated to optimize cell growth or without surface modification.

The Porvair Sciences Krystal™ glass bottom plate range demonstrate higher performance than standard polystyrene plates for fluorescence assays, luminescence detection, scintillation counting and high-resolution microscopy using confocal imaging.

For further information on Krystal™ Glass Bottom microplates please visit https://www.microplates.com/krystal-clear-bottom-opaque-sides/ or contact Porvair Sciences Ltd on +44 1978 666222 / +1 800 552 3696 / [email protected]

* D 263® M is a registered trademark of SCHOTT Technical Glass Solutions GmbH

Posted in: Life Sciences News

Tags:

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Chromatrap® - Porvair Sciences Ltd. (2021, February 26). Borosilicate Glass Microplates Improve Imaging Sensitivity. News-Medical. Retrieved on February 26, 2021 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210226/Borosilicate-Glass-Microplates-Improve-Imaging-Sensitivity.aspx.

  • MLA

    Chromatrap® - Porvair Sciences Ltd. "Borosilicate Glass Microplates Improve Imaging Sensitivity". News-Medical. 26 February 2021. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210226/Borosilicate-Glass-Microplates-Improve-Imaging-Sensitivity.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Chromatrap® - Porvair Sciences Ltd. "Borosilicate Glass Microplates Improve Imaging Sensitivity". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210226/Borosilicate-Glass-Microplates-Improve-Imaging-Sensitivity.aspx. (accessed February 26, 2021).

  • Harvard

    Chromatrap® - Porvair Sciences Ltd. 2021. Borosilicate Glass Microplates Improve Imaging Sensitivity. News-Medical, viewed 26 February 2021, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210226/Borosilicate-Glass-Microplates-Improve-Imaging-Sensitivity.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Chromatrap partners with Covaris to offer highly scalable and simple ChIP workflow
Ovarian cancer project shows promise
Handy homogeniser for cannabis sample preparation
Disrupting ChIP Assay Technology with New Advancements
Advances in Virus Epigenetics
New Chromatrap ChIP-seq kit performs chromatin immunoprecipitation with unparalleled sensitivity
Porvair Sciences to improve the diagnosis and treatment of ovarian cancer
Effective buccal swab RNA extraction for COVID-19 diagnostic testing

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

What makes viruses infectious?

In this interview, News-Medical spoke to Professor Peter Stockley about his latest research that looked at what makes viruses infectious.

What makes viruses infectious?

More Content from Chromatrap® - Porvair Sciences Ltd

See all content from Chromatrap® - Porvair Sciences Ltd
You might also like... ×
Quick & easy extraction of biological & aqueous samples