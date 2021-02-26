Borosilicate Glass Microplates Improve Imaging Sensitivity

Porvair Sciences Krystal™ Glass Bottom microplate with Schott D 263® M technology provides unmatched performance for whole-plate CCD imaging and laser detection applications

Krystal™ Glass Bottom plates combine the advantageous optical properties of glass, low background and low birefringence, with the versatility of a microplate.

Constructed in ultra-pure grade borosilicate glass – the new D 263® M, Krystal™ Glass Bottom microplate is precision manufactured for high optical performance in high-resolution microscopy applications. These glass bottom plates offer high optical quality, thermal stability, chemical resistance, and low autofluorescence to suit a wide range of samples for accurate and reliable light and fluorescence readings. Due to the high clarity bottom of Schott D 263® M glass, exact positioning of the microplate on microscopes and imaging apparatus can be made with ease.

The latest Krystal™ microplate is available in different thicknesses: 50 µm, 175 µm and in addition, a high-performance version D 263® M / 1.5H plate with a thickness tolerance of +/- 5 µm is also available for high sensitivity applications.

Precisely manufactured to SBS / ANSI microplate dimensions the affordable Krystal™ Glass Bottom design is fully compatible with all commercially available plate readers, robotic sample processors and automated liquid handling systems. The complete Krystal™ range of glass bottom microplates is available tissue culture treated to optimize cell growth or without surface modification.

The Porvair Sciences Krystal™ glass bottom plate range demonstrate higher performance than standard polystyrene plates for fluorescence assays, luminescence detection, scintillation counting and high-resolution microscopy using confocal imaging.

For further information on Krystal™ Glass Bottom microplates please visit https://www.microplates.com/krystal-clear-bottom-opaque-sides/ or contact Porvair Sciences Ltd on +44 1978 666222 / +1 800 552 3696 / [email protected]

* D 263® M is a registered trademark of SCHOTT Technical Glass Solutions GmbH

