Effective buccal swab RNA extraction for COVID-19 diagnostic testing

Porvair Sciences announces a special version of its popular Homogeniser Spin Column optimized for RNA extraction from buccal swabs. A large number of current COVID-19 diagnostic tests are reliant on detection of viral RNA from buccal swabs by PCR. The Chromatrap® Homogeniser Spin Column from Porvair Sciences has been adapted to ensure that it can routinely improve yield and quality of viral RNA from nasal and throat swab samples.

Whether you are researching COVID-19 to understand its mechanisms of action, or are part of a frontline diagnostic testing facility, the Chromatrap® Homogeniser Spin Column is an ideal RNA extraction tool. It provides a fast procedure for downstream RNA extraction, achieving great results in just minutes. The novel dual frit extraction design reduces lysate viscosity and captures insoluble debris by centrifugation, the homogenized lysate sample is then ready for RNA extraction.

To maximise RNA yield from a Buccal swab,cut the buccal swab and add ~ 400 µl Lysis Buffer and vortex for 1 min. Transfer the lysate and swab to a Chromatrap® Homogeniser Spin Column and centrifuge for 5 min at maximum speed. It is important to transfer the swab and the lysate on to the spin column, to avoid any loss of RNA. Proceed with RNA extraction using the lysate that has flowed through the Chromatrap® Homogeniser Spin column.

Using the Chromatrap® Homogeniser Spin Column increases RNA yield compared to alternative shredding columns or if no homogenization is undertaken. Beneficially, the Chromatrap® Homogeniser Spin Column provides faster homogenization compared to traditional methods using syringe and needles, with reduced waste and minimal loss of sample. Every COVID-19 RNA extraction undertaken on a Chromatrap® Homogeniser Spin Column has its own column eliminating sample cross contamination and the possibility of false positive diagnosis.

The Chromatrap® Homogeniser Spin Column is compatible with all manual RNA extraction procedures including the Qiagen RNeasy and Invitrogen RNA link extraction kits.