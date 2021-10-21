Improving Workflow in Life Science Labs

At Lab Innovations 2021* - Porvair Sciences will showcase its extensive range of consumables and instruments for improving workflow in life science laboratories.

Image credit: Porvair Sciences

To assist lab scientists tasked with overcoming workflow bottlenecks associated with sample handling / storage, sample preparation, sample processing and sample analysis - Porvair Sciences technical specialists will be available on Stand B22 to answer your questions.

Deep well polypropylene microplates are commonly used for sample storage in life science laboratories. However, not all deep well microplates are the same. Manufactured under clean room conditions from virgin polypropylene - Porvair Sciences supply deepwell plates certified DNase/RNase free and free of contaminants that might compromise the integrity of your samples when stored for extended periods of time.

Sample preparation is an essential process within analytical labs to ensure samples are in a suitable state prior to chromatography / mass spectrometry analysis. To help improve your sample preparation workflow - Porvair will be showing its market-leading Microlute® range of solid phase extraction, phospholipid removal, protein precipitation and supported liquid extraction microplate products.

For labs looking to improve their sample processing workflow - Porvair Sciences will be exhibiting its latest range of microplate evaporator and sealers. These evaporators are designed to remove the traditional laboratory ‘bottleneck’ of solvent evaporation from microplates prior to analysis or reconstitution in storage buffer. Faster than centrifugal evaporation, these nitrogen blowdown evaporators give significant throughput advantages to laboratories looking to optimise microplate sample preparation productivity. Also on display will be Porvair Sciences range of automated and manual systems proven to improve the workflow of low, medium and high throughput laboratories tasked with sealing microplates, glass vials and tube racks.

Visitors to Stand B22 will also be able to see Porvair Sciences comprehensive range of clear polystyrene bottom, glass bottom and solid bottom assay plates that are specifically designed to improve your absorbance, fluorescence, luminescence and scintillation applications. Porvair Krystal series clear bottom assay plates are widely recognised as industry-leading tools for pharma drug discovery and screening.

For further information on the latest sample handling / storage, sample preparation, sample processing and sample analysis consumables and instruments to improve your lab workflow please visit www.porvairsciences.com or contact Porvair Sciences at [email protected] or call +44 1978 666222 / +1 800 552 3696.

* Lab Innovations will take place at the NEC Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, UK on November 3rd and 4th 2021.