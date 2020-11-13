Ovarian Cancer Project Shows Promise

Nov 13 2020

Porvair Sciences reports, due to promising results, it has agreed with its collaborative partners to make additional investment in the CEAT project** which aims to dramatically improve the diagnosis and treatment of ovarian cancer.

In the initial stage of the CEAT (Cluster for Epigenomic and Antibody Drug Conjugate Therapeutics) project - Porvair Sciences supplied its proprietary Chromatrap® bead-free Chromatin Immunoprecipitation (ChIP) technology to help University of Swansea researchers develop new epigenomic profiling approaches to enable advances in drug development and patient profiling.

Related Stories

So far the project has had success in developing bespoke chemo-resistant OC cell lines, optimised the Chromatrap® kits for 3D spheroid analysis along with biochemical analysis on AFM (Atomoic Force Microscopy). The expansion to the project will allow current microrheology assessment of disease phenotype spheroid culture models and high resolution binding kinetics to support selective targeting and drug mechanism of action.

Amy Johnson, Business and Technical Development Manager at Porvair Sciences said “Our further involvement in this exciting project will be now to launch the optimised ChIP kits for 3D spheroid analysis. These novel ChIP kits will enable assessment of disease phenotypes on spheroid culture models thereby providing a valuable insight to understanding drug target mechanisms and selectivity".

The CEAT  project is now valued at over £5m, principially led by the Swansea University Medical School, and in collaboration with 6 industrial partners, (Porvair Sciences Ltd, Bruker UK, Cytiva UK, Axis Bioservices and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). The project is focused on developing  advanced drug technologies for the treatment of ovarian cancer. Key aims of the CEAT project are creation of novel epigenetic drugs using cross cutting technology approaches; development of techniques to identify patients that will benefit from targeted epigenetic and non-epigenetic drug treatments and generation of novel antibody drug conjugates (ADC's) effective against ovarian cancer.

For further information on the CEAT project please contact [email protected].  For further information on Porvair Sciences Chromatrap® ChIP technology please visit https://www.chromatrap.com/technology/ or contact the company on +44-1978-661144 / [email protected].

Posted in: Cell Biology | Life Sciences News | Healthcare News

Tags:

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Chromatrap® - Porvair Sciences Ltd. (2020, November 13). Ovarian Cancer Project Shows Promise. News-Medical. Retrieved on November 13, 2020 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20201113/Ovarian-Cancer-Project-Shows-Promise.aspx.

  • MLA

    Chromatrap® - Porvair Sciences Ltd. "Ovarian Cancer Project Shows Promise". News-Medical. 13 November 2020. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20201113/Ovarian-Cancer-Project-Shows-Promise.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Chromatrap® - Porvair Sciences Ltd. "Ovarian Cancer Project Shows Promise". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20201113/Ovarian-Cancer-Project-Shows-Promise.aspx. (accessed November 13, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Chromatrap® - Porvair Sciences Ltd. 2020. Ovarian Cancer Project Shows Promise. News-Medical, viewed 13 November 2020, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20201113/Ovarian-Cancer-Project-Shows-Promise.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Chromatrap partners with Covaris to offer highly scalable and simple ChIP workflow
Porvair Sciences to improve the diagnosis and treatment of ovarian cancer
Handy homogeniser for cannabis sample preparation
Effective buccal swab RNA extraction for COVID-19 diagnostic testing
Advances in Virus Epigenetics
Porvair Sciences offers next generation microplate for phospholipid removal
Quick & easy extraction of biological & aqueous samples
Disrupting ChIP Assay Technology with New Advancements

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

ACROBiosystems and the Fight Against COVID-19

In this interview, Dr. Yinang Jiang discusses ACROBiosystems and their efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and the search for a vaccine

ACROBiosystems and the Fight Against COVID-19

More Content from Chromatrap® - Porvair Sciences Ltd

See all content from Chromatrap® - Porvair Sciences Ltd
You might also like... ×
Chromatrap buffer reagents for lysing cells offer many benefits