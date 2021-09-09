Study explores the science behind cannabis-based medicinal products in pediatric epilepsies

Following media reports of children with epilepsies reportedly deriving benefits from medical marijuana (or cannabis-based medicinal products) accessed abroad, the UK government allowed clinicians to prescribe these products.

A review published in Developmental Medicine & Child Neurology explores the science behind cannabis-based medicinal products in pediatric epilepsies and highlights areas that warrant additional research.

The authors also examined the prescribing environment surrounding these products. They found that a lack of quality evidence for efficacy and safety is the major obstacle to prescribing

 

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Kirkpatrick, M & O’ Callaghan, F., (2021) Epilepsy and cannabis: so near, yet so far. Developmental Medicine & Child Neurology. doi.org/10.1111/dmcn.15032.

