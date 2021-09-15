For My Lung Health campaign wins 2021 Pharmaceutical Executive APEX Awards

For My Lung Health, the joint American Thoracic Society and American College of Chest Physicians (CHEST) campaign, is the winner of this year's Pharmaceutical Executive APEX Awards in the respiratory category. The campaign, made possible by an educational grant from GlaxoSmithKline with additional support from Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc., was launched in response to COVID-19.

For My Lung Health targeted individuals with lung disease, reminding them of the importance of continuing to prioritize their health in the face of the pandemic. The campaign had a strong focus on people of color (POCs) who continue to be disproportionately affected by COVID-19 and have higher rates of chronic lung conditions, a reminder of the inequities POCs face in accessing care. The campaign's success was marked by impressive audience engagement with its dual-language web content and videos. Within six weeks of its launch, the video created for the campaign had over 2.6 million views and 40 percent of those views were for the version that was translated into Spanish.

As COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rapidly increase due to the highly contagious Delta variant, the For My Lung Health campaign's message is even more important, as individuals with chronic lung diseases remain highly vulnerable. The campaign's focus on people of color in particular is vital to ensure they have access to accurate information to make informed decisions." ATS President Lynn Schnapp, MD, ATSF

"Public education is critical to ensure the wellbeing of those with preexisting lung conditions and CHEST is proud to receive this award and celebrate the success of this campaign," says CHEST President Steven Q. Simpson, MD, FCCP. "With COVID cases surging across the country, the For My Lung Health campaign is as relevant today as it was when it was first launched in the summer of 2020."