Shared language must be clear enough to help people working together in public health, experts say

A large group of family medicine researchers, educators and clinicians propose a framework of definitions to clarify the similarities, differences and relationships between common terms used by those involved in population health, community health and public health. They write that shared language must be clear enough to help and not hinder people working together as they come to a mutual understanding of roles, responsibilities and actions in their joint work.

A diagram of common population and community health terms for navigating the territory includes goals such as health, population health, and community health; realities such as social determinants, disparities and equity; and ways to get the job done such as care delivery, primary care, and public health, along with a broad zone of collaboration. This is designed to enable people to move forward in collaboration for health with less confusion, ambiguity and conflict.

They add that shared language for shared work is important not only for division of labor, but for teaching clinicians, public health students and others to work effectively and collaboratively in different settings and to make the subject more intelligible for researchers, policymakers and funders.

Source:

American Academy of Family Physicians

Journal reference:

Peek, C.J., et al. (2021) Shared Language for Shared Work in Population Health. The Annals of Family Medicine. doi.org/10.1370/afm.2708.

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study explores loneliness among men in the COVID-19 pandemic
Researchers conduct an international study of vaccine hesitancy
The negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on adult mental health in the UK
How do Australians inform themselves about the COVID-19 pandemic?
Social media ‘bots’ continue to spread misinformation on mask wearing amid COVID-19 pandemic
Math and language processed by separate networks in the brain, reveals research
COVID-19 in Virginia: Beliefs drive behavior
The impact of COVID-19 on mental health and family finances

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Research aims to reduce the loss of speech and language in epilepsy patients