NYU Langone Health opens an expansive care center in Bethpage

As part of its commitment to enhance access to high-quality care, NYU Langone Health has opened NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Bethpage—one of Nassau County's largest multispecialty care centers—at 185 Central Avenue.

"Our presence on Long Island continues to grow with the opening of an expansive care center in Bethpage," says Andrew Rubin, senior vice president for clinical affairs and ambulatory care at NYU Langone. "In addition to Bethpage, we have more in store for the year ahead to bolster our care network and expand our scope of services in the community."

Expanded care in Bethpage

NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Bethpage anticipates serving approximately 500 patients a day, and comprises the following features:

54,000 square feet spanning 3 floors

74 patient exam rooms

60 providers from 10 clinical areas

6 state-of-the-art procedure suites

convenient location with substantial on-site parking

Five existing practices from the neighboring area have been relocated to our new facility and additional highly trained providers have been recruited to provide comprehensive care in the following clinical areas:

cardiology

gastroenterology

nephrology

neurology

orthopedics

primary care

pulmonology, specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of sleep disorders

rheumatology

surgical oncology through Perlmutter Cancer Center

urology

Advanced diagnostic services including X-rays, endoscopies, pulmonary function testing, and noninvasive cardiac testing also are available on-site. Surgical procedures and other inpatient services are performed nearby at NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island in Mineola, where patients receive world-class care close to home.

NYU Langone Health is committed to design excellence in all of our capital projects, and the Bethpage ambulatory care center is no exception. We transformed an empty corporate office building into a state-of-the-art outpatient center that offers primary and specialty care in a warm and welcoming facility designed to create a calming patient-centered experience." Vicki Match Suna, AIA, executive vice president and vice dean for real estate development and facilities, NYU Langone

NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Bethpage is expected to be fully operational by November 2021.