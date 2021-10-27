UK supports Viet Nam to combat COVID-19 by providing £500,000 of medical equipment

This commitment follows the donation by the UK government to Viet Nam of 415,050 doses of the University of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in August 2021.

The UK is also one of the largest donors to COVAX, providing over £548 million to supply vaccines globally, including to Viet Nam.

Commenting on the equipment donation, Minister for Asia Amanda Milling said:

As a strategic partner, the UK stands with Viet Nam in our common effort to combat COVID-19. This is part of the UK's wider commitment to support Viet Nam and our partners in ASEAN as we work together to build back better from the pandemic."

British Ambassador to Viet Nam, Gareth Ward, added: