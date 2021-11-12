Reflex app works like a pupillometer to identify concussion biomarkers

Evaluating concussion patients for recovery and measuring compounding injuries can be done as simply as recording a video with a smartphone.

Reflex, a smartphone application developed by Purdue Foundry-affiliated startup brightlamp, works like a pupillometer. It takes a digital video recording of an individual's eye to measure a response called pupillary light reflex. The user holds the camera up to an eye and taps the smartphone screen. A light flashes to initiate a response from the pupil. Reflex is a Class I 510(k) exempt regulated medical device, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Doctors across North America used Reflex to perform a retrospective clinical review of patients cared for in neurological clinics. The results of the study were published in Life, an international, peer-reviewed, open access journal of life sciences scientific studies.

Dr. Frederick Carrick, professor of neurology at the University of Central Florida College of Medicine, said Reflex identifies biomarkers that might be used in clinical diagnosis, treatment and decision-making for concussions.

Physicians have measured pupillary light reflex since the earliest time of recorded history," Carrick. It is only recently that advances in technology have allowed us to quantify it accurately. This is the largest study of concussion and PLR to date."

Dr. Frederick Carrick, professor of neurology, University of Central Florida College of Medicine

Related Stories

Kurtis Sluss, CEO and founder of brightlamp, said the published study in Life proves Reflex is entirely suitable as a concussion clinical decision support tool.

"We are rapidly integrating this knowledge into a new concussion-based clinical decision support metric that current and future users can use to monitor their patients more rigorously," Sluss said.

"Clinicians and trainers now have the evidence they need to confidently integrate Reflex into their concussion workflow. Our goal as a company is to optimize the recovery trajectory for concussion patients and prevent compounding injury so they can lead healthier lives."

Sluss has received commercialization guidance from the Purdue Foundry, an entrepreneurship and commercialization hub housed in the Convergence Center for Innovation and Collaboration in Discovery Park District at Purdue, adjacent to the Purdue campus. His company is now part of the Purdue Foundry's Double Down Experiment, which includes high-growth businesses.

Source:

Purdue University

Journal reference:

Carrick, F.R., et al. (2021) The Pupillary Light Reflex as a Biomarker of Concussion. Life. doi.org/10.3390/life11101104.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Substantial differences in vaccination rates among immigrant health care workers in Norway
New findings can help identify people at increased risk of hydroxychloroquine-related retinopathy
Clinical study tests novel topical corneal epithelial stem cell-derived product for treating dry eye disease
COVID-19 pandemic may have promoted unhealthy eating in the U.K.
Researchers receive $3.7 million grant to diagnose and treat concussion-related eye disorder
Murine hepatitis virus as a surrogate for studying SARS-CoV-2 in food processing biofilms
New handheld screening device accurately identifies children with amblyopia
New project to deploy AI technology for detecting sight-threatening diabetic eye disease

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Treating Depression with an App

News-Medical talks to Dr. Mann and Dr. Shah about the Columbia Psychiatry Pathways app and its purpose of improving the treatment of depression.

Treating Depression with an App

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
COVID-19 patients' eyes and tears can be infected with SARS-CoV-2