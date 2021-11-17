Experts offers top five holiday travel safety tips for families

With a COVID-19 vaccine authorized by the Food and Drug Administration and recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for children ages 5 and up, families may be planning long awaited holiday travel.

For people traveling with kids, it is still important to follow safety precautions to protect your family from the coronavirus as well as other viruses. Families should make plans regarding medical considerations, particularly for children with special needs. Experts at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital and Johns Hopkins Children's Center can speak about safe holiday travel for families, including these top five tips: