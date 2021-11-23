Simplifying PCR set-up with INTEGRA’s range of pipettes

INTEGRA Biosciences’ selection of liquid handling tools provides scientists worldwide with the solutions they need for their PCR workflows.

The company offers an array of options for manual, electronic or fully automated pipetting, and volumes ranging between 0.2 µl and 5000 µl. Combined with INTEGRA’s unique GripTip system, which ensures pipette tips never leak or fall off, the company is redefining how laboratories approach tedious PCR workflows.

PCR was well established as a diagnostics tool before the COVID-19 pandemic, but these unprecedented times are placing new pressures on many laboratories. The combination of ever-growing workloads and the need for rapid turnaround times mean that the latest liquid handling technologies – like those from INTEGRA – are proving critical to cope with this increased demand. Options such as the company’s VIAFLO multichannel electronic pipettes help to overcome the challenges of combining accurate results with high throughput.

While VOYAGER adjustable tip spacing pipettes – with their electronic one-handed tip spacing function – address the common issue of transferring liquids between different labware formats, such as PCR plates and tubes. This simplifies tedious PCR set-up, reduces the chance of human error, and even deals with the ergonomic hazard of repetitive pipetting.

For high throughput PCR set-up, INTEGRA has a suite of options to cater for different lab sizes and budgets. For example, the VIAFLO 96, VIAFLO 384 and MINI 96 electronic pipettes can all be used to reduce pipetting steps while increasing productivity and reproducibility. Alternatively, the company’s ASSIST PLUS pipetting robot can be combined with the full range of VOYAGER and VIAFLO electronic multichannel pipettes to automate and streamline workflows, saving time and significantly increasing productivity. T

he ASSIST PLUS allows users to optimize settings – including tip immersion depth, and pipetting speeds and angles – to deliver reproducible and precise results. This ensures efficient handling of precious and expensive PCR master mixes used for patient testing, while reducing manual activities and freeing up laboratory personnel during this critical time.

Visit the INTEGRA Biosciences website to learn more

About INTEGRA Biosciences

INTEGRA Biosciences (https://www.integra-biosciences.com) is a leading provider of high-quality laboratory tools and consumables for liquid handling and media preparation. The company is committed to creating innovative solutions which fulfil the needs of its customers in research, diagnostics and quality control within the life sciences markets and medical sector.

Today, INTEGRA innovative laboratory products are widely used all around the world. More than 100 distribution partners form a worldwide sales network providing responsive and competent services to customers. These distribution partners are supported by a highly motivated and experienced team of specialists at the company headquarters in Zizers, Switzerland and Hudson, NH, USA. INTEGRA is an ISO 9001 certified company.
