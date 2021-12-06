Resolve Biosciences Appoints Oliver Dick as Chief Operating Officer

Resolve Biosciences, the pioneer in Molecular Cartography™, today announced the appointment of Oliver Dick, PhD, as Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Dick will report to Co-founder and CEO Jason T. Gammack. He will be responsible for overseeing and scaling the company’s strategic planning, manufacturing, supply chain, quality control, information technology, and logistics functions to meet growing worldwide demand for the company’s groundbreaking Molecular Cartography platform for high-resolution spatial biology.

As a startup company with a transformative spatial transcriptomic technology, one of our most important areas of focus is scaling the business as quickly and robustly as possible to take advantage of the tremendous opportunity we see in the market today. Oliver’s operational experience will help us achieve that goal much faster. I have worked closely with Oliver in the past and have been inspired by his commitment to operational excellence. His expertise and leadership will be instrumental as we position the company and our proprietary Molecular Cartography platform for long-term success.” Gammack

Dick is an experienced leader who has spent more than 30 years in the life sciences, pharmaceutical, and diagnostics industries. He recently served as Chief Operating Officer at Miltenyi Biotec, where he was responsible for developing and deploying the company’s growth strategy. Prior to that, Dick spent more than 12 years at QIAGEN where he was Vice President of Global Manufacturing for Life Sciences and Diagnostics. He was responsible for all engineering, procurement, logistics, manufacturing, and quality control functions at QIAGEN’s production facilities around the world. In this capacity, he also oversaw the integration of many successful acquisitions and continuously optimized processes to improve technology programs and reduce overall costs of goods. Prior to joining QIAGEN, Dick held management positions at Rentschler Biotechnologies, Pharmaplan, and the Pall Corporation. Dick received his PhD in chemical and bioprocess engineering from TU Dortmund University.

“Resolve Biosciences is poised to push the boundaries of spatial analysis and lead this next era in modern molecular biology,” said Dick.

Together, we will implement robust operational processes to help scale the business, drive efficiencies, and pursue excellence across the entire organization. We will make sure the Resolve Biosciences brand will be known for its high-quality precision engineering, reliability, and commitment to a world-class customer experience.”

Related Stories Announcing the Winners of The Scientist’s Top 10 Innovations of 2021

Oliver Dick’s appointment completes Resolve’s leadership team. Over the past year, the company announced the appointment of Chris Barbazette as Chief Commercial Officer, Frank Zhong as Chief Technology Officer, and Erik Wiberg as Chief Financial Officer. Scientists interested in learning more about the innovative Molecular Cartography services can contact the Resolve team.