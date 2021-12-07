Lunaphore highlights novel spatial biology research at SITC 2021

Lunaphore, a Swiss life sciences company developing technology to enable spatial biology in every laboratory, today announced new research from collaborators at the University of Birmingham, who characterized the inflammatory response associated with a complication from maternal COVID-19 infection, using COMET™, Lunaphore’s all-in-one staining and imaging platform for high-throughput, hyperplex immunofluorescence.

The results will be presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting, taking place November 10-14, 2021 virtually and in-person at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. Lunaphore will also hold product demonstrations of LabSat® and COMET™ at booth #408.

Using spatial biology tools to characterize COVID-19 placentitis

A proportion of maternal COVID-19 infections are complicated by COVID-19 placentitis, an inflammatory response that often leads to fetal death. However, there has been limited research to-date on the processes that drive this condition and its underlying pathology.

In a sponsored symposium, Matthew Pugh, FRCPath, of the University of Birmingham will discuss how his team used the Lunaphore COMET™ system to conduct a multiplex immunohistochemistry analysis of 30 markers to characterize the processes that drive COVID-19 placentitis. Utilizing spatial biology methods, the present study found that COVID-19 placentitis is characterized by direct infection of the villous trophoblast, histiocytic intervillousitis and associated CXCL10 & interferon mediated inflammation1.

Related Stories Lunaphore to host inaugural Spatial Biology Week™ virtual meeting

Read the full abstract here and view the presentation details below.

Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting: The morpho-molecular features of COVID-19 placentitis: A high dimensional, multi-omic approach

Date and time: Saturday, November 13; 1:30 – 2:00 p.m. EST | 7:30 – 8:00 p.m. CET

Speaker: Matthew Pugh, FRCPath (Institute of Immunology and Immunotherapy, University of Birmingham)

In-booth product demonstrations

Lunaphore will also feature its LabSat® and COMET™ spatial biology solutions at booth #408. Live product demonstrations will take place:

Friday, November 12; 1:30 – 2:00 p.m. and 6:00-6:30 p.m. EST

Saturday, November 13; 1:00 – 1:30 p.m. and 6:00-6:30 p.m. EST

To learn more about LabSat®, please visit: https://lunaphore.com/products/labsat/.

To learn more about COMET™, please visit: https://lunaphore.com/products/comet/.

To find out more about Lunaphore’s activities on site, please visit: https://lunaphore.com/news/lunaphore-at-sitc-annual-meeting/.

Disclaimer:

The research is not yet published or peer-reviewed.

About Lunaphore

Lunaphore Technologies S.A. is a Swiss company born in 2014 with the vision of enabling spatial biology in every laboratory. Lunaphore has developed a game-changing chip technology which can extract spatial proteomic and genomic data from tumors and transform any simple assay into multiplex spatial biology without complexity. Lunaphore empowers researchers to push the boundaries of research to ultimately develop the next generation personalized therapies. For further information on Lunaphore and its products, please visit www.lunaphore.com.