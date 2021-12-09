Private Label & Custom Manufactured Microplates

Drawing upon its expertise in polymer moulding, surface treatment, specialist assembly and knowledge of analytical, healthcare and life science applications has enabled Porvair Sciences to become a market leading supplier of private label and custom manufactured microplates.

Image credit: Porvair Sciences

Krzysztof Kielmann, Microplates Product Manager at Porvair Sciences said "Many instrument suppliers today recognise that 'off-the-shelf' microplates will not always enable them to fulfil new application opportunities or gain a competitive edge. As a consequence, our custom microplate design and manufacture business, as well as private labelling of our standard high quality microplate products, has grown significantly in recent years".

He added "Drawing upon our team of experienced engineers and designers, we have a strong track record of rapid development of high quality 1- to 1536-well microplates optimised for target filtration, storage and separation applications. Our flexible cleanroom class 100,000 production facility is set-up to produce custom microplate products of the highest quality, free from any contaminants, in volumes to suit initial trials right up to fully automated production runs".

Porvair Sciences is internationally recognised as a leader in the field of moulding ultra-pure plastic materials such as polystyrene, polypropylene and polycarbonate. Drawing upon proprietary techniques including polymer ultrasonic welding, plasma surface treatment, co-sintering of polymers / silicas and 'two-shot' injection moulding - Porvair Sciences is an ideal partner for development and production of private label and application-optimised custom microplates.

To discuss a private label or custom manufactured microplate project please contact Porvair Sciences at  [email protected] or call +44 1978 666222 / +1 800 552 3696.

Porvair Sciences, together with JG Finneran and Porvair Kbiosytems are global manufacturers of consumables and instruments for life science and analytical workflows. From microplate technologies, glass vials, assay kits to automated laboratory equipment, the group is committed to equipping customers with high quality products for improved analysis and increased productivity to accelerate scientific discovery with integrity.

