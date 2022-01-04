Sino Biological Deposits Recombinant Omicron Proteins and Antibodies to BEI Resources

Houston, TX, December 31, 2021—Sino Biological, Inc. (SZSE: 301047) has recently deposited reagents for the Omicron variant, including recombinant proteins to Spike and Nucleocapsid, and antibody products to BEI Resources, a central repository for reagents to support infectious disease research. With the addition of the Omicron products to previously deposited array of SARS-CoV-2 reagents, researchers can readily get access to them by registering with BEI Resources.

The table below lists the five Omicron products that will be available in BEI Resources.

BEI Item #

Sino Item #

Description

NR-56465

40592-V08H121

SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.529 (Omicron) Spike RBD Protein (His Tag)

NR-56466

40592-MM117

SARS-CoV-2 Spike Antibody, Omicron Reactive, Mouse MAb

NR-56478

40588-V07E34

SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.529 (Omicron) Nucleocapsid Protein (His Tag)

NR-56479

40589-V08H26

SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.529 (Omicron) S1+S2 trimer Protein (ECD, His Tag)

NR-56480

40591-V08H41

SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.529 (Omicron) Spike S1 Protein (His Tag)

About Sino Biological

Sino Biological, Inc.

Related Stories

Sino Biological is an international biological reagent supplier and service provider. The company specializes in recombinant antigen production and antibody development. The company’s ever-growing portfolio of products includes over 6,000 recombinant proteins, 13,000 antibodies, ELISA assay kits, expression clones, cell culture media, and other molecular biology tools. The company also offers a variety of customized services, mainly focusing on recombinant production of antigens and antibodies. Sino Biological is dedicated to virology and infectious disease research. Its newly launched ProVir™ collection is the world’s largest viral antigen bank, carrying over 1,000 viral products from 350 strains of viruses.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements in this document are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those included in these statements due to a variety of factors, over which Biological has no control. Sino Biological assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements and do not intend to do so. More information about these factors is contained in Sino Biological's filings with the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

Contacts:

Sino Biological, Inc.

[email protected]

www.sinobiological.com

