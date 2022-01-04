Sino Biological Deposits Recombinant Omicron Proteins and Antibodies to BEI Resources

Houston, TX, December 31, 2021—Sino Biological, Inc. (SZSE: 301047) has recently deposited reagents for the Omicron variant, including recombinant proteins to Spike and Nucleocapsid, and antibody products to BEI Resources, a central repository for reagents to support infectious disease research. With the addition of the Omicron products to previously deposited array of SARS-CoV-2 reagents, researchers can readily get access to them by registering with BEI Resources.

BEI Item # Sino Item # Description NR-56465 40592-V08H121 SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.529 (Omicron) Spike RBD Protein (His Tag) NR-56466 40592-MM117 SARS-CoV-2 Spike Antibody, Omicron Reactive, Mouse MAb NR-56478 40588-V07E34 SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.529 (Omicron) Nucleocapsid Protein (His Tag) NR-56479 40589-V08H26 SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.529 (Omicron) S1+S2 trimer Protein (ECD, His Tag) NR-56480 40591-V08H41 SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.529 (Omicron) Spike S1 Protein (His Tag)

Sino Biological is an international biological reagent supplier and service provider. The company specializes in recombinant antigen production and antibody development. The company’s ever-growing portfolio of products includes over 6,000 recombinant proteins, 13,000 antibodies, ELISA assay kits, expression clones, cell culture media, and other molecular biology tools. The company also offers a variety of customized services, mainly focusing on recombinant production of antigens and antibodies. Sino Biological is dedicated to virology and infectious disease research. Its newly launched ProVir™ collection is the world’s largest viral antigen bank, carrying over 1,000 viral products from 350 strains of viruses.

