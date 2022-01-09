NYBC discovers novel small-molecule pancoronavirus fusion inhibitors

New York Blood Center has published a study that reports the discovery of highly potent small molecules with the ability to inhibit COVID-19 in infected individuals.

NYBC leveraged its expertise in infectious diseases and COVID-19 research and have discovered a set of novel small-molecule pancoronavirus fusion inhibitors. These fusion inhibitors are designed to halt the spread of the virus in someone infected with COVID-19, including people infected with COVID-19 variants. This discovery has great potential to be developed as a treatment for COVID-19, as well as other existing and future coronavirus diseases.

“We are thrilled by this discovery that has the potential to fight COVID-19, the various variants that have spanned from the disease and future coronaviruses,” said Dr. Asim K. Debnath, Member at Lindsley F. Kimball Research Institute of the New York Blood Center.

At the onset of this study, Francesca Curreli of my laboratory and I, with the team, set out to do something to help humanity and with this research, we are another step closer to mitigating this disease that has caused so much disruption across the globe. We need partners to help bring this program into the clinic so we can start helping patients.” Dr. Asim K. Debnath, Member at Lindsley F. Kimball Research Institute, New York Blood Center

In addition to this research, NYBC deployed a multidisciplinary team of top researchers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Its contributions include: developing a ‘first in the nation’ convalescent plasma program; trials for multiple SARS-CoV-2 vaccine and adjuvant candidates; studies of antibody testing platforms; screening for biomarkers to predict COVID-19 responses and analyzed the efficacy of current vaccines in preventing infection from COVID-19 variants. To support NYBC’s COVID-19 research, visit nybc.org/fightcovid.

