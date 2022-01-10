CDC shortens the interval for Moderna booster to 5 months

CDC is adjusting our recommendation for when people can receive a booster shot, shortening the interval from 6 months to 5 months.

Earlier this week CDC made this recommendation for recipients of a Pfizer-BioNTech primary series and, after FDA action this morning, we're extending this recommendation to recipients of a Moderna primary series.

This means that people who initially received an mRNA vaccine series – two doses of Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech – can now receive an mRNA booster shot 5 months after completing their initial series