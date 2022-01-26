AMSBIO Expands EU Operations

Life science specialists, AMSBIO, have made a new strategic investment to enhance the level of support to its sizeable and growing base of customers across the European Union.

On December 30th, 2021, AMSBIO opened a new office in Alkmaar, Netherlands. The new AMSBIO Europe BV office is already providing EU customers rapid, easy access to the company’s extensive range of top-quality products and consumables.

Image Credit: AMS Biotechnology

Experienced industry professional, Francesca Pignotta, who heads the new office commented “Europe represents an important market for AMSBIO. We have been planning for some time how to ensure EU researchers can continue to receive next day delivery of products free of customs delays, import tariffs or the need to fill-in extra documentation. Through maintenance of local stock - AMSBIO Europe BV enables EU customers to order and receive our market-leading life science products with unimpeded efficiency and lower costs in the post-Brexit market”

Juan Barrie of FASTBASE Solutions (Derio, Spain) said “I was very pleasantly surprised by the excellent pre-sales online technical service, the quick order processing / shipment and the good-value for money of the products. We surely will continue working with AMSBIO Europe BV in the future.” FASTBASE Solutions is a technology company founded by Spanish and British scientists from the Francis Crick Institute in London, which has developed a technology that allows determining with high precision which patients will respond to cancer treatment with immunotherapy and which will not.

For further information on the latest tools for life science research please visit www.amsbio.com or contact AMSBIO on +31-72-8080244 / +44-1235-828200 / +1-617-945-5033 / [email protected].

Founded in 1987, AMS Biotechnology (AMSBIO) is recognized today as a leading transatlantic company contributing to the acceleration of discovery through the provision of cutting-edge life science technology, products and services for research and development in the medical, nutrition, cosmetics and energy industries. AMSBIO has in-depth expertise in extracellular matrices to provide elegant solutions for studying cell motility, migration, invasion and proliferation. This expertise in cell culture and the ECM allows AMSBIO to partner with clients in tailoring cell systems to enhance organoid and spheroid screening outcomes using a variety of 3D culture systems, including organ-on-a-chip microfluidics. For drug discovery research, AMSBIO offers assays, recombinant proteins and cell lines. Drawing upon a huge and comprehensive biorepository, AMSBIO is widely recognised as a leading provider of high-quality tissue specimens (including custom procurement) from both human and animal tissues. The company provides unique clinical grade products for stem cell and cell therapy applications these include high quality solutions for viral delivery (lentivirus, adenovirus and adeno-associated virus) in addition to GMP cryopreservation technology.