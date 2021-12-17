Services to accelerate genome editing research

AMSBIO has expanded its range of custom gene editing services to complement its extensive portfolio of off-the-shelf CRISPR/Cas9 products.

Services to accelerate genome editing research

Image Credit: AMS Biotechnology

A powerful technology, widely used in genome science, Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR) / Cas9 is a simple and efficient editing tool which allows for specific genome disruption and replacement facilitating the manipulation of specific genes with high specificity and low cell toxicity. CRISPR/Cas9 is a rapid technique that can be applied directly in embryo and is easily programmable by changing the guide sequence of the sgRNA to any sequence of interest. As a consequence – AMSBIO CRISPR/Cas9 products are widely used by research groups worldwide in applications including gene mutation studies, epigenetic editing, cell and embryo therapies, genomic-scale screening and many crop yield research.

Related Stories

AMSBIO’s range of custom services has been expanded to meet the exact requirements of your gene editing projects. The fast turnaround and affordability of these CRISPR/Cas9 services is designed to accelerate your genome editing research.

Specific and potent guide RNA (gRNA) is crucial for successful genome editing. The AMSBIO custom gRNA cloning service is a cost-effective and fast tool to accelerate your research. AMSBIO offer target sequence cloning into any of their wide range of CRISPR/Cas9 vectors with the options of customer designed or AMSBIO designed target sequences

These services also include the construction of custom donor vectors for genome editing applications including target sequence cloning into CRISPR/Cas9 vector, donor vector construction with a predesigned cassette or a donor vector of your own design.

In addition, AMSBIO offer a CRISPR editing service for cell lines and a service to design and produce custom knock-out, knock-in or point mutation CRISPR kits, which provides you with everything you need for your specific genome editing research in a single simple kit.

Source:

AMS Biotechnology

Posted in: Cell Biology | Genomics

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    AMS Biotechnology. (2021, December 17). Services to accelerate genome editing research. News-Medical. Retrieved on December 17, 2021 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20211217/Services-to-accelerate-genome-editing-research.aspx.

  • MLA

    AMS Biotechnology. "Services to accelerate genome editing research". News-Medical. 17 December 2021. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20211217/Services-to-accelerate-genome-editing-research.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    AMS Biotechnology. "Services to accelerate genome editing research". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20211217/Services-to-accelerate-genome-editing-research.aspx. (accessed December 17, 2021).

  • Harvard

    AMS Biotechnology. 2021. Services to accelerate genome editing research. News-Medical, viewed 17 December 2021, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20211217/Services-to-accelerate-genome-editing-research.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Novel Assay Platform for 3D Microfluidic Cancer Research
Highly Efficient Exosome Isolation & Purification Tools
Defined & Controllable Extracellular Matrix for Cell Culture
AMSBIO introduces new range of research grade biosimilars
Aptamers for Targeting SARS-CoV-2 Proteins
AMSBIO offers an extensive collection of normal and disease state FFPE tissue blocks
AMSBIO's custom lentivectors for labeling organoids
Advanced tools for Glycobiology research

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

BrainGlobe; An Open-Source Platform for Neuroscientists

An interview with Professor Troy Margrie, Associate Director of the Sainsbury Wellcome Centre, and Dr. Adam Tyson, Scientific Software Lead at the Institute of Cancer Research.

BrainGlobe; An Open-Source Platform for Neuroscientists

Casting a wider net in zebrafish imaging

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Dr. Alex Lubin and Dr. Jason Otterstrom, about the use of deep learning powered automated microscopy and image analysis for in vivo Zebrafish screening.

Casting a wider net in zebrafish imaging

More Content from AMS Biotechnology

See all content from AMS Biotechnology
You might also like... ×
Generating Cell Repellent Surfaces in Microfluidic Devices