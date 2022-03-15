One-step ELISA experiments

AMSBIO announces the launch of the QuicKey Pro™ range of ELISA kits – new easy-to-use assays that require just one step of washing, and one step of sample addition, resulting in a whole experiment taking only 90 minutes.

Image Credit: AMS Biotechnology

Compared with traditional ELISA kits, the total procedure time using a QuicKey Pro™ ELISA kit is reduced by 1-2 hours, resulting in significant gains in experimental efficiency.

Based upon proprietary Competitive and Sandwich technologies – QuicKey Pro™ ELISA assay kits allow researchers to choose the optimal ELISA format to measure their specific analyte of interest in a wide range of complex biological samples.

Designed to provide sensitive and specific in vitro quantitative determination of specific analyte concentrations – unopened QuicKey Pro™ ELISA kits offer the convenience of storage at 4 ℃ for an extended period.