One-step ELISA experiments

AMSBIO announces the launch of the QuicKey Pro™ range of ELISA kits – new easy-to-use assays that require just one step of washing, and one step of sample addition, resulting in a whole experiment taking only 90 minutes.

Image Credit: AMS Biotechnology

Compared with traditional ELISA kits, the total procedure time using a QuicKey Pro™ ELISA kit is reduced by 1-2 hours, resulting in significant gains in experimental efficiency.

Based upon proprietary Competitive and Sandwich technologies – QuicKey Pro™ ELISA assay kits allow researchers to choose the optimal ELISA format to measure their specific analyte of interest in a wide range of complex biological samples.

Designed to provide sensitive and specific in vitro quantitative determination of specific analyte concentrations – unopened QuicKey Pro™ ELISA kits offer the convenience of storage at 4 ℃ for an extended period.

Source:

AMS Biotechnology

Evaluating the Seven Components of Wisdom

In this interview, we speak to Professor Dilip Jeste about what 'wisdom' actually is, how it can be assessed, and what this can mean for our health.

Evaluating the Seven Components of Wisdom

