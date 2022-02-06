Fast & efficient evaporator for chromatography solvents

Designed to provide dry down of samples in microplates and glass tubes up to 150 mm in length - the Ultravap® Mistral XT150 blowdown evaporator from Porvair Sciences offers a low maintenance, sample-safe alternative to using water bath-based evaporators.

Fast & efficient evaporator for chromatography solvents

Related Stories

UltraVap Mistral XT 150 blowdown evaporator. Image Credit: Porvair Sciences Limited

Able to operate at temperatures up to 80 °C - nearly all common chromatography solvents including acetonitrile, dichloromethane, hexane, methanol and water can be evaporated with ease by the Ultravap® Mistral XT150. The availability of straight or spiral blowdown evaporator needles allows users to choose between faster dry down (spiral) or optimised final drying in V-well microplates (straight).

Operated via an intuitive colour touchscreen, the Ultravap® Mistral XT150 comes complete with clear safety side screens and integral solvent fume management within the unit. Installation of the blow-down evaporator requires only connection to a gas supply and mains electricity. Safety of solvent removal operation is ensured as this compact CE marked unit fits into all fume cupboards.

The automation-ready Ultravap® Mistral XT 150 uses a sample shuttle proven to serve and retrieve long tubes or microplates from the deck of Perkin Elmer, Tecan, Hamilton, and Beckman robotic liquid handlers.

For further information on the Ultravap Mistral XT 150 blowdown evaporator please visit https://www.microplates.com/blowdown-evaporator-ultravap-mistral/

Source:

Porvair Sciences Limited

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Life Sciences News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Porvair Sciences Limited. (2022, February 06). Fast & efficient evaporator for chromatography solvents. News-Medical. Retrieved on February 07, 2022 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220206/Fast-efficient-evaporator-for-chromatography-solvents.aspx.

  • MLA

    Porvair Sciences Limited. "Fast & efficient evaporator for chromatography solvents". News-Medical. 07 February 2022. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220206/Fast-efficient-evaporator-for-chromatography-solvents.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Porvair Sciences Limited. "Fast & efficient evaporator for chromatography solvents". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220206/Fast-efficient-evaporator-for-chromatography-solvents.aspx. (accessed February 07, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Porvair Sciences Limited. 2022. Fast & efficient evaporator for chromatography solvents. News-Medical, viewed 07 February 2022, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220206/Fast-efficient-evaporator-for-chromatography-solvents.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Taking the Strain Out of Microplate Sealing
Advancing the Diagnosis and Treatment of Ovarian Cancer
Low Profile Stackable Microplates
Integrating Microplate Evaporators with Liquid Handling Robots
Private Label & Custom Manufactured Microplates
Efficient, Low Maintenance Evaporator
Low Dead Volume Reservoir Trays
Improving Yield and Quality of SARS-CoV-2 Isolated Nucleic Acid

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

More Content from Porvair Sciences Limited

See all content from Porvair Sciences Limited
You might also like... ×
Robust & Reproducible Sample Preparation for LC/MS