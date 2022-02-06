Fast & efficient evaporator for chromatography solvents

Designed to provide dry down of samples in microplates and glass tubes up to 150 mm in length - the Ultravap® Mistral XT150 blowdown evaporator from Porvair Sciences offers a low maintenance, sample-safe alternative to using water bath-based evaporators.

UltraVap Mistral XT 150 blowdown evaporator. Image Credit: Porvair Sciences Limited

Able to operate at temperatures up to 80 °C - nearly all common chromatography solvents including acetonitrile, dichloromethane, hexane, methanol and water can be evaporated with ease by the Ultravap® Mistral XT150. The availability of straight or spiral blowdown evaporator needles allows users to choose between faster dry down (spiral) or optimised final drying in V-well microplates (straight).

Operated via an intuitive colour touchscreen, the Ultravap® Mistral XT150 comes complete with clear safety side screens and integral solvent fume management within the unit. Installation of the blow-down evaporator requires only connection to a gas supply and mains electricity. Safety of solvent removal operation is ensured as this compact CE marked unit fits into all fume cupboards.

The automation-ready Ultravap® Mistral XT 150 uses a sample shuttle proven to serve and retrieve long tubes or microplates from the deck of Perkin Elmer, Tecan, Hamilton, and Beckman robotic liquid handlers.

For further information on the Ultravap Mistral XT 150 blowdown evaporator please visit https://www.microplates.com/blowdown-evaporator-ultravap-mistral/