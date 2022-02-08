Veincentre Birmingham donates socks to the homeless

Veincentre in Birmingham is delighted to show their support for local charity LoveBrum and as well as donating their £1000 to LoveBrum earlier this year will be donating socks to help the homeless this winter.

LoveBrum has been appealing to local businesses to buy a brummie a gift this Christmas and they’ve been overwhelmed by the support they’ve received.

Kathryn Simkiss, Causes and Executive Coordiantor at Love Brum said:”We’d like to thank Veincentre and all our businesses and individuals for their support with this campaign, we’ve received more than 3500 items this year which is incredible and will all be going to help homeless and vulnerable this Christmas.”

We’ve been supporting LoveBrum for the past twelve months and it’s great to see our Birmingham clinic getting involved with the local community. We’re looking forward to working with LoveBrum on their new initiatives for 2022 and are delighted to hear that the socks will be going to good use this Christmas.” Mike Casewell, Marketing Director, Veincentre

Bags4brummies first started in 2018 and with more than 3,200 items given out last year, Bags for Brummies is a virtual shopping initiative that provides everyone with the opportunity to buy a gift that could help to keep the homeless safe and warm this winter. All you have to do to donate is to go on the following link https://www.givetoday.co.uk/lovebrum/

Available via the Give Today platform, items start from 75p with no minimum order and are delivered direct to three outstanding charities SIFA Fireside, St Basils, and Let’s Feed Brum who have persevered through the most challenging year the charity sector has ever faced.

Veincentre is a specialist medical centre for the treatment of varicose veins using Gold Standard minimally invasive techniques. Their vision is to provide the most effective, proven treatment and the highest quality of care, that is accessible to everyone.