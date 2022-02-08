Veincentre Consultant Dr Mark Regi tackles Peru’s Inca Trail for charity

Veincentre Consultant Interventional Radiologist, Dr Mark Regi and his wife Cat will be setting off to South America this September to tackle Peru’s Inca trail. The challenge will see them tackling altitudes of 3.300 m and covering 55 kilometers in aid of Sheffield Childrens hospital.

Dr Mark and Cat pledged to do this as a thank you to Sheffield Childrens hospital for caring for their son Arthur who has undergone treatment over the last few years for talipes.

The group as a whole have already raised over £7000 and it is hoped that Mark and Cat together will raise £4000 before they set off this Autumn. Veincentre has agreed to support them both and will be sharing their progress on their social channels. If you would like to support them they have set up the following just giving account: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/TeamTheoIncaTrail

We know that the trek is going to be hard work but we’re looking forward to the challenge and delighted that as a team we’ve already raised so much money for Sheffield hospital. The medical team at Sheffield hospital were absolutely amazing at looking after our son Arthur and doing this is our way of saying thank you. I’d also like to thank everyone who has supported us so far and to encourage everyone to please follow our journey this September.” Dr Mark Regi, Consultant Interventional Radiologist, Veincentre

The group will spend their first day acclimatizing to the altitude by taking a trek around the famous Inca sites surrounding Cusco. Then they’ll conquer the one and only Inca Trail to Machu Picchu – the world’s most important archaeological find and one of the New Seven Wonders of the World. This classic Inca Trail encompasses 3 high mountain passes, the highest being 4,200 m.

Maurice McLoughlin, CEO for Veincentre said: “We’re all incredibly proud of Mark and Cat and wish them both all the best for this incredible fundraising effort. We’ll be following their updates to see how they get on and are looking forward to helping them raise awareness for such a great cause.”