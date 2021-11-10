Sherwood Forest’s “tree-mendous” thanks to Nottingham’s Veincentre

UK’s leading varicose vein and thread vein specialists, Veincentre that has relocated to 40 The Ropewalk in Nottingham has delighted The Sherwood Forest Trust by pledging to plant around 200 trees in Sherwood Forest.

The vein specialist team will be taking part in a plant a tree day later in November working with the staff of The Sherwood Forest Trust. Planting of trees takes place in the forest during the autumn and winter months and local business support both financially, and as volunteers, is crucial to preserve and protect this wonderful historic place of beauty.

Sherwood Forest is such an iconic and beautiful place and we’re delighted to be able to support them through this new partnership. To celebrate our new clinic move we were keen to support a local initiative and The Sherwood Forest Trust was the most popular choice. We’re delighted to support the wonderful work that the Sherwood Forest Trust do to maintain and develop the forest so that it can be enjoyed and preserved for years to come.” Dr Mark Regi, Consultant Interventional Radioligist, Veincentre

Dr Patrick Candler, Chief Executive Officer at The Sherwood Forest Trust said: “We’re looking forward to working with Veincentre during the coming months and cant’ thank them enough for their generous donation. 200 trees will make a great difference to the forest and will go a long way in helping us to continue our good work in the local area.”

Veincentre Nottingham’s new clinic is double the size of their previous home which will enable them to offere even more appoinments and help more people from Nottingham and the surrounding areas take their first steps to vein free, pain free legs.

Following the withdrawal of NHS funding for varicose vein sufferers across the UK, due to their ‘non essential’ status, Veincentre is becoming increasingly in demand as they continue to offer affordable, accessible treatment to patients across the region.

Veincentre is a specialist medical center for the treatment of varicose veins using Gold Standard minimally invasive techniques. Their vision is to provide the most effective, proven treatment and the highest quality of care, that is accessible to everyone.