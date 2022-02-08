Veincentre retains marketing agency for next phase of growth

The UK’s leading varicose vein treatment specialist, Veincentre have retained the services of their marketing partner Open Partners of Manchester to help build on their successes in 2021, to make 2022 the biggest year in their history, in the next phase of their ambitious growth strategy.

Image Credit: Veincentre

Following a tough selection process, Open Partners were retained thanks to the successes the 2 businesses had shared in what was a turbulent year for British business. They held of competition from tough competition as part of the annual agency review, thanks to their understanding of the business and their passion for further developing the brand in the private healthcare sector.

Veincentre plans to open 10 more clinics by the end of 2022 with a strong emphasis on investment in staff, equipment and clinics across the UK. Open Partners will be supporting them with all of the channels that have built the foundation of their strategy so far, as well as guiding them into new channels to help to further develop the brand across all active locations.

We’re delighted to be working with Veincentre and are confident that we have the knowledge and the skills in place to deliver an exciting marekting strategy for 2022. We pride ourselves on combining data, content and media to deliver campaigns that drive improved business performance and are looking forward to doing this for Veincentre.” Freddie Buxton, Client Partner, Open Partners

The award winning health provider already has 16 conveniently located clinics throughout the UK and the plan is to make their offering even more accessible and affordable for all. The hope is that patients will no longer need to travel more than one hour to receive treatment thanks to Veincentre’s expansion plans.

Mike Casewell, Marketing Director of Veincentre said: “2022 is a pivotal year in the development of Veincentre, our brand and our presence across the UK. Having interviewed a number of agencies as part of our annual processes, it became clear that we already had fantastic partners in Open. Last year was a successful one, despite the pandemic and everything that has meant for healthcare businesses. The conversation quickly turned to how we best develop the strategy to be better positioned in the market. We want to be able to continue to provide the most effective, proven treatments and the highest quality of care, and have retained Open Partners to help us to become more accessible to everyone in the UK.”