Veincentre announces exciting expansion plans for the new year

The UK’s leading varicose vein and thread vein specialists, Veincentre has today announced exciting growth plans to open 10 more clinics by the end of 2022 with a strong emphasis on investment in staff, equipment and clinics across the UK.
Image Credit: Veincentre
The award winning health provider already has 16 conveniently located clinics throughout the UK and the plan is to make their offering even more accessible and affordable for all. The hope is that patients will no longer need to travel more than one hour to receive treatment thanks to Veincentre’s expansion plans.
Image Credit: Veincentre
The North East of England, Scotland and London are the key areas that have been identified for growth for 2022 with a plan in place to recruit more than 50 people to their existing team.
We’re looking forward to implementing our ambitious growth strategy in 2022 and continuing to position Veincentre as the go-to providers for conditions related to venous insufficiency, especially varicose veins, thread veins and certain venous ulcers. Despite the pandemic, we’ve seen a pleasing increase in the number of patients seeking treatment and have seen our business grow as a result, adding 6 new clinics and more than 30 staff to the team. As we look to push forward into 2022, we know there are more people that would like local access to our super specialist services, therefore we plan to invest again in new clinics, staff, training, and the latest medical equipment to ensure our patients can continue to benefit from our dedicated facilities, our accessibility and the excellent quality of care provided by all our people.”
Maurice McCloughlin CEO, Veincentre