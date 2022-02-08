Veincentre announces exciting expansion plans for the new year

The UK’s leading varicose vein and thread vein specialists, Veincentre has today announced exciting growth plans to open 10 more clinics by the end of 2022 with a strong emphasis on investment in staff, equipment and clinics across the UK.

Image Credit: Veincentre

The award winning health provider already has 16 conveniently located clinics throughout the UK and the plan is to make their offering even more accessible and affordable for all. The hope is that patients will no longer need to travel more than one hour to receive treatment thanks to Veincentre’s expansion plans.

Image Credit: Veincentre

The North East of England, Scotland and London are the key areas that have been identified for growth for 2022 with a plan in place to recruit more than 50 people to their existing team.