Norwich surgeon offers pioneering treatment for varicose vein sufferers

A specialist vein surgeon in Norwich believes that thousands of people in the region could be suffering from varicose veins.

Image Credit: Veincentre

Mr Wissam Al-Jundi, Consultant Vascular Surgeon and Deputy Medical Director of Veincentre, the UK’s largest varicose veins clinic has authored and co-authored 40 medical publications and is a fellow of the Royal College of surgeons. He said: “Varicose veins can cause of range of problems if they’re left untreated. As well as causing emotional stress they can also be very painful and prohibiting from doing every day activities like cycling and going for a walk.”

Treatment for varicose veins has moved on tremendously in the past 10 years and we’re now able to deliver specialist treatment for varicose veins, using Endovenous Laser Ablation (EVLA). Utilizing EVLA – a non-invasive, non-surgical procedure we can reduce the treatment and recovery times associated with traditional surgery, meaning patients can often have walk in and walk out without any requirement for anesthetic or surgery. EVLA also significantly reduces scarring, limiting the damage done by the condition.” Mr Wissam Al-Jundi, Consultant Vascular Surgeon and Deputy Medical Director, Veincentre

Veincentre in Norwich is a specialist center that prides itself on only treating veins, whether it be varicose veins or thread veins, and offers patients a gold star 4 stage treatment pathway which is minimally invasive. They have a policy of providing transparent, up front and fixed pricing for their treatments, with no hidden costs or fees, that can be found on their website.

Veincentre opened their latest clinic in Norwich on October 7th at 25 – 27 Surrey Street, where Mr Al-Jundi performs modern varicose veins treatments.

Veincentre is a specialist medical center for the treatment of varicose veins using Gold Standard minimally invasive techniques. Their vision is to provide the most effective, proven treatment and the highest quality of care, that is accessible to everyone.