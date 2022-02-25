Single Use Support brings cell & gene therapy expert Katy Spink on board

Katherine (Katy) Spink has become a member of Single Use Support’s Board of Directors. Her many years of expertise in cell & gene therapy consulting will enrich the companies’ focus on innovating solutions for advanced therapies.

Image Credit: Single Use Support GmbH

As a graduated cancer biologist at Stanford University, Katherine has put into practice her knowledge of advanced medicine throughout her whole professional career. In her current role as Chief Operating Officer and Managing Partner at well-established and trusted Dark Horse Consulting Group, she is contributing to improve manufacturing of cell and gene therapies.

In the Board of Directors at the fast-growing Austrian biopharmaceutical process solution provider Single Use Support, Katherine Spink will join as neutral member of Board of Directors to sharpen expertise in driving enhancement in logistics around promising ATMPs.

My goal is to work with the management team on the exciting list of products of Single Use Support and, in doing so, to address some of the remaining unmet needs within the cell and gene therapy space. I believe the Single Use Support products have great potential to improve robustness and reproducibility of manufacturing processes.”

Katharine (Katy) Spink, Board of Director, Single Use Support

Welcoming Katy to Single Use Support affirms the companies’ focus of upcoming years on pioneering logistics and supply for cell & gene therapy. It is intended to push boundaries by developing innovative products and accelerating supply chain, and to provide biotech companies with efficient end-to-end process solutions.

Source:

Single Use Support GmbH

