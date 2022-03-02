UH researcher receives $2 million to develop drugs for traditionally undruggable targets in cancer

With a $2 million recruitment grant from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT), a University of Houston researcher is setting up a lab to develop drugs that will work on traditionally undruggable targets in cancer. Gül Zerze, assistant professor in the William A. Brookshire Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at the UH Cullen College of Engineering, is one of 12 cancer researchers recruited to Texas by CPRIT last November.

Zerze's initial target is breast cancer.

"One out of nearly six Texas women diagnosed with breast cancer will die of the disease. Importantly, Texan women of color are disproportionately impacted by the high mortality rate compared to white Texan women (41% higher mortality rate reported for Black Texan women in 2016). This high mortality rate, despite the substantial efforts made for early diagnosis, calls for better therapeutics urgently," said Zerze, whose research will also be expanded more broadly to address other cancers.

The CPRIT recruitment grants for the latest class, totaling $38 million, are meant to "form a critical ecosystem of distinguished cancer-fighting talent" in Texas. Zerze was persuaded to come to UH from Princeton University where she was a postdoctoral researcher specializing in computational modeling and simulations of a special class of proteins called intrinsically disordered proteins (IDPs).

The vast majority (approximately 70%) of proteins implicated in human cancers are either IDPs or have large intrinsically disordered regions, and many of these targets are considered 'undruggable' due to the scarcity of high-resolution methods that can offer a fundamental understanding of them.

Related Stories

"Computational and data science methodologies offer a promising avenue to fill in this gap to enable developing drugs against these traditionally undruggable targets," said Zerze, whose methodology will include rapid screening.

Despite the significant progress made in cancer treatment options in the last 20 years, many cancer targets have still yet to be drugged. Among those holding promise are transcription factors (TFs), which are proteins involved in converting (or transcribing) DNA into RNA. TFs contain large amounts of disordered proteins which participate in transcriptional condensates that form via liquid-like phase separation (LLPS).

"Transcriptional condensates are shown to be aberrant in tumor cells, but the progress to develop drugs against TFs that participate in LLPS has been limited by the extremely dynamic nature of activation domains of TFs. We are developing a computational platform that will enable discovering drugs against these aberrant condensates by systematically interrogating the way transcription factors form, through the liquid-like phase separation of intrinsically disordered regions," said Zerze.

Through collaborations within the University and the MD Anderson Cancer Center, the drug candidates will be rapidly tested.

"The ideas proposed here will save lives and the products that will come out of this project have a great potential for commercialization and founding companies to contribute to the Texas economy," said Zerze.

Source:

University of Houston

Posted in: Drug Discovery & Pharmaceuticals | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

UCLA expert urges caution on the adoption of AI technology to analyze breast tumors
Microorganisms hindering cancer therapy have more influence than the beneficial ones, study says
Targeting a specific protein can help prevent or delay prostate cancer progression
Study finds the optimal duration of treatments for patients with high-risk prostate cancer
New ultrasound scan can detect prostate cancer cases with good accuracy
MUSC study sheds light on better ways to prevent and treat colorectal cancer
Unexpected discovery could open the door to new treatment for small-cell lung cancer
Study reveals how the immune system can be triggered to attack cancer cells

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Using AI to detect antibiotic resistance

In this interview, we speak to Professor Karsten Borgwardt and Professor Adrian Egli about their latest research that used AI to predict antibiotic resistance.

Using AI to detect antibiotic resistance

Mapping cells to understand vascular disease

In this interview, we speak to Dr. Ethan Winkler and Dr. Tomasz Nowakowski about their latest research which illustrated the interplay between vascular and immune cells that contributes to brain hemorrhage.

Mapping cells to understand vascular disease

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
AI and machine learning could improve cancer diagnosis through biomarker discovery