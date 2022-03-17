Huddersfield researchers demonstrate how the coronavirus activates the brain's immune response

Huddersfield researchers were among the first to demonstrate how the induction of brain inflammation accounts for neurological damage in COVID19 patients and now, their findings have been published in a peer-reviewed medical journal.

The study, published in the journal Molecular Neurobiology led by the University of Huddersfield's Dr. Mayo Olajide, describes how the spike protein used by the coronavirus to enter human cells can have a similar effect on the brain's immune cells as it does with the rest of the body.

Dr Olajide, who's previous research discovered how the onset of Alzheimer's disease can be slowed and some of its symptoms curbed by a natural compound that is found in pomegranate, conducted the potential impact of the Spike Glycoprotein S1 using immune cell lines obtained from mice and is now applying for funding to develop the research further using brain cells from humans.

Following our hypothesis, we are now questioning when the coronavirus has affected the brain, could this pose a risk for neurodegenerative disorders further down the line, like Alzheimer's or Parkinson's?"

Dr. Mayo Olajide, University of Huddersfield

How the coronavirus activate the brain's own immune response

Related Stories

According to Dr Olajide, whilst other research demonstrated the mechanism of why the virus was able to gain access into the brain through the nose, theirs was among the first to demonstrate how the coronavirus activated the brain's own immune response.

"It may not be multiplying in the brain, but when it gets into the brain, it can actually induce immune responses and this explains some of the trends people have reported when they have been infected such as continued brain fog and memory loss," he said.

Dr Olajide believes if adequate funding can be achieved the research could prove significant.

"The thing with COVID research is so many researchers speculate but less actually carry out the experiments needed to prove their research because it takes such a long time to complete."

Dr Olajide is a Reader within the University's Department of Pharmacy in the School of Applied Sciences. His academic career includes a post as a Humboldt Postdoctoral Research Fellow at the Centre for Drug Research at the University of Munich. His PhD was awarded from the University of Ibadan in his native Nigeria, after an investigation of the anti-inflammatory properties of natural products.

Source:

University of Huddersfield

Journal reference:

Olajide, O.A., et al. (2022) SARS-CoV-2 Spike Glycoprotein S1 Induces Neuroinflammation in BV-2 Microglia. Molecular Neurobiology. doi.org/10.1007/s12035-021-02593-6.

Posted in: Cell Biology | Microbiology

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Alzheimer’s disease protein helps skin cancer cells thrive when they metastasize to the brain
Brain network that triggers the execution of planned movement discovered
Single protein elicits multilineage reprogramming of astrocytes in adult mouse brains
Mild SARS-CoV-2 infection leads to tissue damage and shrinkage in brain areas related to smell
Brain scans show differences in gray matter density in young children with binge eating disorder
Brain-wide association studies need thousands of people to achieve higher reproducibility
Study provides insights into how early life events can affect brain wiring patterns
COVID-19 may cause brain shrinkage in some people

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Lateral flow assays: The possibilities beyond COVID-19

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Andre Alfaro from nanoComposix (now a Fortis Life Sciences company) about the possibilities lateral flow assays offer in the post-covid healthscape.

Lateral flow assays: The possibilities beyond COVID-19

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Insight into oligodendrocytes in the brain could shed light on the causes of neurodegenerative diseases