SCAI releases position statement on best practices for clinical proctoring of new technologies and techniques

Today, the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography & Interventions (SCAI) released an official position statement aimed at providing recommendations to minimize the potential risks involved with medical proctoring. The document, "SCAI Position Statement on Best Practices for Clinical Proctoring of New Technologies and Techniques," was published today in the Journal of the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography & Interventions (JSCAI), the official scientific publication of SCAI.

Clinical proctoring is the culmination of an educational process to disseminate new technologies and procedures in the cath lab. Operators seeking privileges after they have completed training are proctored, or monitored by an experienced peer, while performing the procedure for which privileges are requested.

This document addresses a process that has been integral to advancing the skillsets of interventional cardiologists. It is focused on protecting patients and interventionalists and ensuring the best outcomes for all stakeholders." Sunil Rao, MD, FSCAI, chair of the writing group and SCAI president-elect

As new technologies and approaches to care emerge in the field of interventional cardiology, this position statement recommends best practices to reduce the potential for adverse events, misunderstandings, conflicts of interest, and unexpected medicolegal liability.

Vice Chair Arnold Seto, MD, FSCAI, suggests that "Some patients, operators, and proctors approach the proctored procedure as though nothing can go wrong, whereas new procedures with new operators and facilities have some inherent risks. This document will help set expectations for all parties and support effective communication, preparation, and oversight of the proctoring experience." "Critically, it explores the legal limitations of what proctors can and cannot do without obtaining separate medical liability coverage, staff privileges, and a medical license," Dr. Seto concludes.

The document further explains the role of professional societies, stating the importance of societies collaborating with industry partners to define, endorse, and certify qualification criteria for proctors and trainees. The position statement will be presented during the SCAI/ACC Joint Symposium at ACC.22 Scientific Sessions on Sunday, April 3.