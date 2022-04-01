Dr. Annette Rinck appointed as President of Leica Microsystems

Leica Microsystems, a leading manufacturer of microscopes and scientific instruments, has announced the appointment of Dr. Annette Rinck as its President, with effect from 1 April 2022.

31 March 2022, Wetzlar, Germany – Leica Microsystems, a leading manufacturer of microscopes and scientific instruments, has announced the appointment of Dr. Annette Rinck as its President, with effect from 1 April 2022. Annette succeeds Markus Lusser, who was promoted to a new Life Sciences position within Danaher Corporation, Leica’s parent company.

Image credit: Leica Microsystems

Annette joins Leica from Honeywell where she has spent the past seven years, most recently as General Manager of global brands and companies within the Building Management Systems division. Previously Annette built her career in Commercial, Portfolio Management and Marketing leadership roles at Eaton, Caterpillar, and BMW. She holds a Ph.D. in Applied Economics/Communication Science.

“I am very excited to join Leica Microsystems and to lead our company into the future, enabling customer value and global growth expansion. Our highly engaged teams at Leica are focused on offering innovation breakthroughs with the highest quality and the most useful applications to our customers,” says Annette.

Annette is passionate about always putting the customer first by helping them to gain insights for finding answers to their most important scientific questions and for enhancing clinical value creation. She believes this is best enabled through an organizational culture of belonging and empowerment, supported by operational excellence, leveraging the Danaher Business System. Under Annette’s leadership, Leica will drive sustained profitable growth with its leading opto-digital solutions and strong track record of differentiated innovation.

___________________________________________

About Leica Microsystems

Leica Microsystems develops and manufactures microscopes and scientific instruments for the analysis of microstructures and nanostructures. Ever since the company started as a family business in the nineteenth century, its instruments have been widely recognized for their optical precision and innovative technology. It is one of the market leaders in compound and stereo microscopy, digital microscopy, confocal laser scanning microscopy with related imaging systems, electron microscopy sample preparation, and surgical microscopes.

Leica Microsystems has six major plants and product development sites around the world. The company is represented in over 100 countries, has sales and service organizations in 20 countries, and an international network of distribution partners. Its headquarters are located in Wetzlar, Germany.