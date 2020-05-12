Leica Microsystems Donate an Advanced Microscopy System to Charité’s Institute of Virology to Progress Covid-19 Research

Since the start of the current coronavirus outbreak, the Institute of Virology on Campus Charité Mitte, led by Director Prof. Dr. Christian Drosten, has been at the forefront of viral research into SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19.

This new advanced microscopy system will be used by several working groups headed up by PD Dr. Marcel Müller, Dr. Daniela Niemeyer, and Prof. Dr. Christine Goffinet. All three groups are working together to help develop clinical strategies to treat the disease, by investigating how the virus enters cells, what exactly happens when human respiratory cells are infected, and how antiviral drug candidates would work.
The donated THUNDER Imager brings two key benefits to the researchers; it will deliver faster results and make the analysis of images easier, uncovering more information about the structural detail of the studied cells. The Leica team will help the Institute of Virology to become proficient with the new system as quickly as possible and ensure optimal results. This marks the beginning of a longer-term relationship between the two parties for the benefit of viral research.

The head of the Institute of Virology, Prof. Dr. Christian Drosten, is an expert in the diagnosis of infections due to coronaviruses such as SARS and MERS. Prof. Dr. Drosten co-discovered the first SARS-CoV and developed the PCR-based test for SARS-CoV-2.

We are pleased to be given the opportunity to work with the THUNDER Imager. Its capabilities give us the possibility to understand the development of virulence over the course of the epidemic and the potential to develop high-throughput and sensitive serological tests for SARS-CoV-2 immunity.  During this critical time, it is of paramount importance that we work together, both to combat this pandemic and to arm ourselves effectively for the future. It is great to partner with Leica Microsystems on this and we look forward to working with this new microscopy technology.

Prof. Dr. Christian Drosten, Institute of Virology, Charité Mitte

Posted in: Cell Biology | Life Sciences News | Histology & Microscopy

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Leica Microsystems Inc.. (2020, May 12). Leica Microsystems Donate an Advanced Microscopy System to Charité’s Institute of Virology to Progress Covid-19 Research. News-Medical. Retrieved on May 12, 2020 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200512/Leica-Microsystems-Donate-an-Advanced-Microscopy-System-to-Charitee28099s-Institute-of-Virology-to-Progress-Covid-19-Research.aspx.

  • MLA

    Leica Microsystems Inc.. "Leica Microsystems Donate an Advanced Microscopy System to Charité’s Institute of Virology to Progress Covid-19 Research". News-Medical. 12 May 2020. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200512/Leica-Microsystems-Donate-an-Advanced-Microscopy-System-to-Charitee28099s-Institute-of-Virology-to-Progress-Covid-19-Research.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Leica Microsystems Inc.. "Leica Microsystems Donate an Advanced Microscopy System to Charité’s Institute of Virology to Progress Covid-19 Research". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200512/Leica-Microsystems-Donate-an-Advanced-Microscopy-System-to-Charitee28099s-Institute-of-Virology-to-Progress-Covid-19-Research.aspx. (accessed May 12, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Leica Microsystems Inc.. 2020. Leica Microsystems Donate an Advanced Microscopy System to Charité’s Institute of Virology to Progress Covid-19 Research. News-Medical, viewed 12 May 2020, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200512/Leica-Microsystems-Donate-an-Advanced-Microscopy-System-to-Charitee28099s-Institute-of-Virology-to-Progress-Covid-19-Research.aspx.

Suggested Reading

New Leica platform adds an additional dimension of information to confocal imaging
Leica Microsystems' new THUNDER imagers set to transform visualization of 3D samples
Leica Microsystems receives first FDA clearance for its FL560 fluorescence microscope filter
Leica Microsystems launches IOLcompass Pro intraocular lens positioning system
New multidisciplinary microsurgery microscope, PROVIDO, introduced by Leica
Imaging beyond the diffraction limit with the HyVolution 2 and the Leica TCS SP8 STED ONE
Leica Microsystems receives FDA De Novo clearance for blue light fluorescence module
SCAPE microscopy forms real-time 3D images of living organisms

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Human to Labskin Skin Models for Dermatology Research

A Human Skin Equivalent (HSE) skin model used for dermatology research, made from the same primary human cells but grown to a defined specification in a laboratory and not as complex as Human skin, lacking hair follicles and immune cells.

Human to Labskin Skin Models for Dermatology Research

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Prestigious R&D 100 Award presented to Leica Microsystems