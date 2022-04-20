Leica Microsystems wins distinctive Red Dot design award

Emspira 3 visual inspection microscope recognized for innovative design

The Emspira 3 digital inspection microscope is an all-in-one inspection solution which integrates measurement, annotation and sharing functionality. Image credit: Leica Microsystems

20 April 2022, Wetzlar, Germany – Leica Microsystems, a leading provider of microscopy and scientific instruments, has won a 2022 Red Dot Award for its digital inspection microscope, Emspira 3. A team of international jurors awarded Emspira 3 the “Red Dot Award: Product Design” in recognition of its robust, ergonomic, and aesthetically pleasing design features.

“Modern visual inspection systems need to be intuitive to use while reducing the number of steps in the user’s workflow. Through the design of Emspira, we have helped to optimize inspection efficiency,” says Andreas Hecker, VP Applied Microscopy Business Unit at Leica Microsystems. “We are delighted to have received this year’s Red Dot award by international design experts as recognition for our work to make Emspira 3 an essential and robust partner for industrial inspection.”

Thanks to its innovative modular design and a variety of illumination and zoom options, Emspira 3 is adaptable for different tasks, enabling users to achieve the defined inspection quality for every sample type. Users of any skill level can intuitively inspect with a single system, eliminating the need to use different dedicated workstations for visual inspection, thereby saving time and effort. Emspira 3 was designed for industrial environments, and its robust IP 21 housing and antimicrobial AgTreat surface ensures protection against ingress and the spread of germs.

With Emspira 3, users can streamline their inspection process, cover their needs flexibly and work with confidence. The all-in-one inspection solution, which integrates measurement, annotation and sharing functionality, allows users to inspect samples and share QC documentation in less time. 

“Leica is well known for its focus on innovation to benefit the entire customer experience,” says Bruno Rossi, VP Marketing at Leica Microsystems. “Good design is an important pillar of our innovation process, and this contributes a number of important benefits to the end user. Receiving such an award is a testimonial of Leica’s success in delivering impactful and insightful innovation.”

The award-winning Emspira 3 can be seen at the Red Dot Award Ceremony event on Monday 20 June 2022. That date also marks the beginning of the Red Dot Design Week, during which this year’s award winners will be highlighted. Emspira 3 will also be included in the exhibition “Design on Stage” in the Red Dot Design Museum in Essen, Germany, where all the award-winning products are showcased. 
___________________________________________

About Leica Microsystems
Leica Microsystems develops and manufactures microscopes and scientific instruments for the analysis of microstructures and nanostructures. Ever since the company started as a family business in the nineteenth century, its instruments have been widely recognized for their optical precision and innovative technology. It is one of the market leaders in compound and stereo microscopy, digital microscopy, confocal laser scanning microscopy with related imaging systems, electron microscopy sample preparation, and surgical microscopes. 

Leica Microsystems has six major plants and product development sites around the world. The company is represented in over 100 countries, has sales and service organizations in 20 countries, and an international network of distribution partners. Its headquarters are located in Wetzlar, Germany.

Comments (0)

