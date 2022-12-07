Leica Microsystems and ASI announce partnership to commercialize customizable microscope for advanced users

Single-objective light sheet microscope launched at Cell Bio 2022

06 December 2022, Wetzlar, Germany – Leica Microsystems, a leader in microscopy and scientific instrumentation, has entered into a partnership with Applied Scientific Instrumentation (ASI) to commercialize single-objective light-sheet microscopy. The advanced system was unveiled for the first time at Cell Bio 2022 and uniquely combines gentle imaging, conventional sample preparation and high-speed volumetric imaging to capture fast dynamics in three dimensions.

The system is based on the OPM and SCAPE technologies developed by Prof. Chris Dunsby, Imperial College London and Prof. Elizabeth Hillman, Columbia University, respectively, for which Leica previously obtained exclusive licenses. In OPM, the sample is illuminated with an oblique sheet of light by using the same objective that images the plane, thus enabling standard sample mounting. It was demonstrated in multiple high-ranked publications that SCAPE provides ultimate volumetric speed for imaging calcium signalling in freely behaving organisms, such as c. elegans worms, blood flow in beating zebrafish hearts as well as large cleared and uncleared tissue sections.

Jon Daniels, Senior Engineer at Applied Scientific Instrumentation and Florian Fahrbach, Open Innovation Specialist at Leica Microsystems pictured at the Cell Bio 2022 launch of the open, customizable platform for single-objective light-sheet microscopy co-developed by ASI and Leica Microsystems. Image credit: Leica Microsystems GmbH

Leica Microsystems has granted ASI a sub-license to these patents and is supporting the development of a commercial system.

“This exciting new Open Innovation partnership with ASI brings this cutting-edge technology into the hands of advanced research labs pushing the limits of cell biology and generating new insights,” says James O’Brien, Vice President Life Sciences at Leica Microsystems.

“This important collaboration with Leica Microsystems enables us to offer this uniquely powerful and flexible technology to advanced users,” says John Zemek, President at Applied Scientific Instrumentation. “Together, we provide an open platform ready for customization while significantly lowering the challenges that are intrinsic to the assembly of a single-objective light-sheet microscope.”

Cell Bio 2022 is the joint annual meeting of the American Society for Cell Biology (ASCB) and European Molecular Biology Organization (EMBO) showcasing a diverse global community of the brightest minds in cell biology starting on December 3rd in Washington, DC. The meeting focuses on cell biology as the fundamental basis of biology as well as sessions on emerging interdisciplinary topics.

