Leica Microsystems and ASI announce partnership to commercialize customizable microscope for advanced users

Single-objective light sheet microscope launched at Cell Bio 2022

06 December 2022, Wetzlar, Germany – Leica Microsystems, a leader in microscopy and scientific instrumentation, has entered into a partnership with Applied Scientific Instrumentation (ASI) to commercialize single-objective light-sheet microscopy. The advanced system was unveiled for the first time at Cell Bio 2022 and uniquely combines gentle imaging, conventional sample preparation and high-speed volumetric imaging to capture fast dynamics in three dimensions. 

The system is based on the OPM and SCAPE technologies developed by Prof. Chris Dunsby, Imperial College London and Prof. Elizabeth Hillman, Columbia University, respectively, for which Leica previously obtained exclusive licenses. In OPM, the sample is illuminated with an oblique sheet of light by using the same objective that images the plane, thus enabling standard sample mounting. It was demonstrated in multiple high-ranked publications that SCAPE provides ultimate volumetric speed for imaging calcium signalling in freely behaving organisms, such as c. elegans worms, blood flow in beating zebrafish hearts as well as large cleared and uncleared tissue sections.

Jon Daniels, Senior Engineer at Applied Scientific Instrumentation and Florian Fahrbach, Open Innovation Specialist at Leica Microsystems pictured at the Cell Bio 2022 launch of the open, customizable platform for single-objective light-sheet microscopy co-developed by ASI and Leica Microsystems. Image credit: Leica Microsystems GmbH

Leica Microsystems has granted ASI a sub-license to these patents and is supporting the development of a commercial system.

“This exciting new Open Innovation partnership with ASI brings this cutting-edge technology into the hands of advanced research labs pushing the limits of cell biology and generating new insights,” says James O’Brien, Vice President Life Sciences at Leica Microsystems.

“This important collaboration with Leica Microsystems enables us to offer this uniquely powerful and flexible technology to advanced users,” says John Zemek, President at Applied Scientific Instrumentation. “Together, we provide an open platform ready for customization while significantly lowering the challenges that are intrinsic to the assembly of a single-objective light-sheet microscope.”

Cell Bio 2022 is the joint annual meeting of the American Society for Cell Biology (ASCB) and European Molecular Biology Organization (EMBO) showcasing a diverse global community of the brightest minds in cell biology starting on December 3rd in Washington, DC. The meeting focuses on cell biology as the fundamental basis of biology as well as sessions on emerging interdisciplinary topics.

Related Stories

For more information, please visit https://www.asiimaging.com/products/light-sheet-microscopy/single-objective-light-sheet or contact Leica Microsystems using the following link: www.leica-microsystems.com/contact 

About Leica Microsystems
Leica Microsystems develops and manufactures microscopes and scientific instruments for the analysis of microstructures and nanostructures. Ever since the company started as a family business in the nineteenth century, its instruments have been widely recognized for their optical precision and innovative technology. It is one of the market leaders in compound and stereo microscopy, digital microscopy, confocal laser scanning microscopy with related imaging systems, electron microscopy sample preparation, and surgical microscopes. 

Leica Microsystems has six major plants and product development sites around the world. The company is represented in over 100 countries, has sales and service organizations in 20 countries, and an international network of distribution partners. Its headquarters are located in Wetzlar, Germany.

About Applied Scientific Instrumentation 
Applied Scientific Instrumentation, Inc. (ASI) is a company committed to the advancement of science. Our engineers and technicians have years of experience in aiding researchers with their technical needs. Our product line of devices for microscope automation and imaging represents the best technology available. Established in 1990, our product line has evolved out of an interactive process between our engineers and the dedicated researchers, whom we work with throughout the world. Our products have been thoroughly tested and evaluated in numerous labs worldwide to ensure the integrity of your research. We are constantly improving our products as well as identifying and developing new designs to meet the current and future demand of scientific studies. We value your input to this process and would like to hear about any special requirements, feedback, or technical problems that we could help solve. Whether it is a complete system for a complex experiment, automation devices for increasing throughput, or inspection systems to catch defects and increase production, Applied Scientific Instrumentation, Inc. has the products, professionals, and partners to provide well-engineered solutions for you

Contact
Phone: +1-541-461-8181 
Toll Free US/Canada: (800) 706-2284 
E-Mail: [email protected] 

Posted in: Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Leica Microsystems GmbH. (2022, December 07). Leica Microsystems and ASI announce partnership to commercialize customizable microscope for advanced users. News-Medical. Retrieved on December 07, 2022 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20221207/Leica-Microsystems-and-ASI-announce-partnership-to-commercialize-customizable-microscope-for-advanced-users.aspx.

  • MLA

    Leica Microsystems GmbH. "Leica Microsystems and ASI announce partnership to commercialize customizable microscope for advanced users". News-Medical. 07 December 2022. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20221207/Leica-Microsystems-and-ASI-announce-partnership-to-commercialize-customizable-microscope-for-advanced-users.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Leica Microsystems GmbH. "Leica Microsystems and ASI announce partnership to commercialize customizable microscope for advanced users". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20221207/Leica-Microsystems-and-ASI-announce-partnership-to-commercialize-customizable-microscope-for-advanced-users.aspx. (accessed December 07, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Leica Microsystems GmbH. 2022. Leica Microsystems and ASI announce partnership to commercialize customizable microscope for advanced users. News-Medical, viewed 07 December 2022, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20221207/Leica-Microsystems-and-ASI-announce-partnership-to-commercialize-customizable-microscope-for-advanced-users.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Revolutionizing the fluorescence microscopy landscape with the all-in-one Microhub, Mica
New Leica platform adds an additional dimension of information to confocal imaging
AI image analysis tool enables insight creation without AI expertise
Leica Microsystems and Imperial College London Launch the Leica and Imperial Imaging Hub
Leica Microsystems Donate an Advanced Microscopy System to Charité’s Institute of Virology to Progress Covid-19 Research
World's first Microhub makes spatial context accessible for all
Leica Microsystems launches a new generation of the M320 for micro-dentistry
Leica Microsystems wins distinctive Red Dot design award

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

More Content from Leica Microsystems GmbH

See all content from Leica Microsystems GmbH
You might also like...
Leica Microsystems receives FDA De Novo clearance for blue light fluorescence module