Leica Microsystems and Imperial College London Launch the Leica and Imperial Imaging Hub

Leica Microsystems has announced a partnership with Imperial College London in the field of optical imaging and its use in research and innovation, to set up a dedicated imaging hub at Imperial, which will be equipped with advanced confocal and widefield microscopy systems.

The Leica and Imperial Imaging Hub will provide the latest innovations from Leica Microsystems for use by both Imperial research staff and in workshops open to the wider scientific community. It will act as a microscopy knowledge centre in optical precision imaging for scientists and researchers at Imperial, providing deeper insights into high-quality images and acquired data through improved imaging workflows.

The Hub will also serve as a platform for Imperial and Leica Microsystems to maintain a close dialogue on the value of microscopy in developments and research applications as well as to collaborate on joint research projects.

Dr Periklis Pantazis, Reader in Advanced Optical Precision Imaging at Imperial’s Department of Bioengineering, and Eddie McGuigan, Head of Microscopy Sales, Leica Microsystems (UK) Ltd, say: “We are delighted to see that our initial discussions have resulted in this really exciting partnership. We are very much looking forward to working together to drive scientific discoveries benefitting human health. The Leica and Imperial Imaging Hub is the ideal setup to make this happen.”

The collaboration combines the strengths of both partners to work together for the advancement of state-of-the-art research. Imperial College London is a world top ten university with an international reputation for excellence in teaching and research, while Leica Microsystems is widely recognized for optical precision and innovative technology, developing and manufacturing microscopes and scientific instruments for the analysis of microstructures and nanostructures.

Prof Anthony Bull, Head of the Department of Bioengineering and Director of the Institute of Biomedical Engineering at Imperial, says: “We are thrilled to announce this partnership with Leica Microsystems. The Imaging Hub will bring together the incredible imaging capabilities of Leica’s instruments with our world-leading academic researchers to allow specialised investigations using the latest and greatest technologies." Markus Lusser, President at Leica Microsystems, says:

“Leica Microsystems’s 170-year history and our success are based on partnerships with some of the world’s leading academic institutions. We are proud to form this new partnership with Imperial College London that will allow us to develop and test new technologies and applications in close collaboration. Our collaborators get early access to breakthrough innovations, to drive progress in science while we collect valuable feedback for our technology development cycle. This is a true win-win situation for Imperial and Leica Microsystems.”