American Geriatrics Society recommends older people to follow CDC's immunization recommendations

Today, the American Geriatrics Society (AGS) recommended that older people follow the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommendations for adult vaccination.

Staying current with immunization recommendations is particularly important for adults 65 years old and older, because they are at increased risk of severe complications from vaccine-preventable illnesses. The coronavirus pandemic has truly emphasized the importance of vaccines in the prevention of disease."

Dr. Peter Hollmann, MD, AGSF, President, @AmerGeriatrics

Geriatrics health professionals are pioneers in advanced-illness care for older individuals with a focus on championing interprofessional teams, eliciting personal care goals, and treating older people as whole persons. They are in a unique position to offer immunization-related information tailored to the maintenance and reduction of risks related to each individual's health conditions.

