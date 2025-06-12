KFF Health News' 'What the Health?': RFK Jr. upends vaccine policy, after promising he wouldn’t

The host

After explicitly promising senators during his confirmation hearing that he would not interfere in scientific policy over which Americans should receive which vaccines, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. this week fired every member of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, the group of experts who help the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention make those evidence-based judgments. Kennedy then appointed new members, including vaccine skeptics, prompting alarm from the broader medical community.

Meanwhile, over at the National Institutes of Health, some 300 employees — many using their full names — sent a letter of dissent to the agency's director, Jay Bhattacharya, saying the administration's policies "undermine the NIH mission, waste our public resources, and harm the health of Americans and people across the globe."

This week's panelists are Julie Rovner of KFF Health News, Anna Edney of Bloomberg News, Sarah Karlin-Smith of the Pink Sheet, and Joanne Kenen of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and Politico Magazine.

Among the takeaways from this week's episode:

After removing all 17 members of the vaccine advisory committee, Kennedy on Wednesday announced eight picks to replace them — several of whom lack the expertise to vet vaccine research and at least a couple who have spoken out against vaccines. Meanwhile, Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, the Republican head of the chamber's health committee, has said little, despite the fact that Kennedy's actions violate a promise he made to Cassidy during his confirmation hearing not to touch the vaccine panel.

In other vaccine news, the Department of Health and Human Services has canceled private-sector contracts exploring the use of mRNA technology in developing vaccines for bird flu and HIV. The move raises concerns about the nation's readiness against developing and potentially devastating health threats.

Hundreds of NIH employees took the striking step of signing a letter known as the "Bethesda Declaration," protesting Trump administration policies that they say undermine the agency's resources and mission. It is rare for federal workers to use their own names to voice public objections to an administration, let alone President Donald Trump's, signaling the seriousness of their concerns.

Lawmakers have been considering adding Medicare changes to the tax-and-spend budget reconciliation legislation now before the Senate — specifically, targeting the use of what's known as "upcoding." Curtailing the practice, through which medical providers effectively inflate diagnoses and procedures to charge more, has bipartisan support and could increase the savings by reducing the amount the government pays for care.

Also this week, Rovner interviews Douglas Holtz-Eakin, president of the American Action Forum and former director of the Congressional Budget Office, to discuss how the CBO works and why it's so controversial.

Also mentioned in this week's podcast:

