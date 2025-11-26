South Carolina’s measles outbreak shows chilling effect of vaccine misinformation

Near the back corner of the local library's parking lot, largely out of view from the main road, the South Carolina Department of Public Health opened a pop-up clinic in early November, offering free measles vaccines to adults and children.

Spartanburg County, in South Carolina's Upstate region, has been fighting a measles outbreak since early October, with more than 50 cases identified. Health officials have encouraged people who are unvaccinated to get a shot by visiting its mobile vaccine clinic at any of its several stops throughout the county.

But on a Monday afternoon in Boiling Springs, only one person showed up.

"It's progress. That progress is slow," Linda Bell, the state epidemiologist with the Department of Public Health, said during a recent press briefing. "We had hoped to see a more robust uptake than that in our mobile health units."

As South Carolina tries to contain its measles outbreak, public health officials across the nation are concerned that the highly contagious virus is making a major comeback. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has tallied more than 1,700 measles cases and 45 outbreaks in 2025. The largest started in Texas, where hundreds of people were infected and two children died.

For the first time in more than two decades, the United States is poised to lose its measles elimination status, a designation indicating that outbreaks are rare and rapidly contained.

South Carolina's measles outbreak isn't yet as large as those in other states, such as New Mexico, Arizona, and Kansas. But it shows how a confluence of larger national trends — including historically low vaccination rates, skepticism fueled by the pandemic, misinformation, and "health freedom" ideologies proliferated by conservative politicians — have put some communities at risk for the reemergence of a preventable, potentially deadly virus.

"Everyone talks about it being the canary in the coal mine because it's the most contagious infectious disease out there," said Josh Michaud, associate director for global and public health policy at KFF, a health information nonprofit that includes KFF Health News. "The logic is indisputable that we're likely to see more outbreaks."

Schools and 'small brush fires'

Spartanburg’s vaccination rate is among the lowest of South Carolina's 46 counties. And that was true "even before covid," said Chris Lombardozzi, a senior vice president with the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.

Nearly 6,000 children in Spartanburg County schools last year — 10% of the total enrollment — either received an exemption allowing them to forgo required vaccinations or did not meet vaccine requirements, according to data published by the state.

Lombardozzi said the county's low vaccination rate is tied to misinformation not only published on social media but also spread by "a variety of nonmedical leaders over the years."

The pandemic made things worse. Michaud said that fear and misinformation surrounding covid vaccines "threw gasoline on the fire of people's vaccine skepticism." In some cases, that skepticism transferred to childhood vaccines, which historically have been less controversial, he said.

This made communities like Spartanburg County with low vaccination rates more vulnerable. "Which is why we're seeing constant, small brush fires of measles outbreaks," Michaud said.

In Spartanburg, the overall percentage of students with required immunizations fell from 95.1% to 90% between the 2020-21 and 2024-25 academic years. Public health officials say a minimum of 95% is required to prevent significant spread of measles.

Children who attend public and private schools in South Carolina are required to show that they've received some vaccinations, including the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine, but religious exemptions are relatively easy to obtain. The exemption form must be notarized, but it does not require a doctor's note or any disclosure about the family's religious beliefs.

The number of students in South Carolina who have been granted religious exemptions has increased dramatically over the past decade. That's particularly true in the Upstate region, where religious exemptions have increased sixfold from a decade ago. During the 2013-14 school year, 2,044 students in the Upstate were granted a religious exemption to the vaccine requirements, according to data published by The Post and Courier. By fall 2024, that number had jumped to more than 13,000.

Some schools are more exposed than others. The beginning of the South Carolina outbreak was largely linked to one public charter school, Global Academy of South Carolina, where only 17% of the 605 students enrolled during the 2024-25 school year provided documentation showing they had received their required vaccinations, according to data published by the Department of Public Health.

No one from Global Academy responded to interview requests.

'Health freedom'

In April, after visiting a Texas family whose daughter had died from measles, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. wrote on social media that the "most effective way to prevent the spread of measles is the MMR vaccine." He made a similar statement during an interview on "Dr. Phil" later that month.

But these endorsements stand at odds with other statements Kennedy has made that cast doubt on vaccine safety and have falsely linked vaccines with autism. The CDC, under his authority, now claims such links "have been ignored by health authorities."

"What would I do if I could go back in time and I could avoid giving my children the vaccines that I gave them?" he said on a podcast in 2020. "I would do anything for that. I would pay anything to be able to do that."

Throughout 2025, he has made other misleading or unsupported statements. During a congressional hearing in September, Kennedy defended his past claims that he was not anti-vaccine but affirmed his stated position that no vaccines are safe or effective.

Emily Hilliard, a spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services, told KFF Health News that Kennedy is "pro-safety, pro-transparency, and pro-accountability." Hilliard said HHS is working with "state and local partners in South Carolina" and in other states to provide support during the measles outbreaks.

Meanwhile, Kennedy has frequently championed the idea of health freedom, or freedom of choice, regarding vaccines, a talking point that has taken root among Republicans.

That has had a "chilling effect all the way down through state and local lawmakers," Michaud said, making some leaders hesitant to talk about the threat that the ongoing measles outbreaks poses or the effectiveness and safety of the MMR vaccine.

Brandon Charochak, a spokesperson for South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, said the governor was not available to be interviewed for this article but referenced McMaster's comment from October that measles "is a dangerous disease, but in terms of diseases, it's not one that we should panic about."

On a separate occasion that month, the Republican governor said he does not support vaccine mandates. "We're not going to have mandates," he said, "and I think we are responding properly."

Even though the South Carolina Department of Public Health has repeatedly encouraged measles vaccines, the push has been notably quieter than the agency's covid vaccine outreach efforts.

In 2021, for example, the agency partnered with breweries throughout the state for a campaign called "Shot and a Chaser," which rewarded people who got a covid vaccine with a free beer or soda. By contrast, the pop-up measles vaccine clinic at the Boiling Springs Library featured no flashy signage, no freebies, and wasn't visible from the library's main entrance.

Edward Simmer, interim director of the Department of Public Health, would not speak to KFF Health News about the measles outbreak. During a legislative hearing in April, Republican state lawmakers voted against his permanent confirmation because of his past support for covid vaccines and masking. One lawmaker specifically criticized the agency during that hearing for the Shot and a Chaser campaign.

Public health officials in other states also have been blocked from new roles because of their covid response. In Missouri, where MMR vaccine rates have declined among kindergartners since 2020 and measles cases have been reported this year, Republican lawmakers rejected a public health director in 2022 after vaccine opponents protested his appointment.

In South Carolina, Simmer, lacking lawmakers' confirmation, leads the public health agency in an interim capacity.

South Carolina Sen. Tom Davis of Beaufort was the only Republican on the Senate Medical Affairs Committee who voted to confirm Simmer in April. He told KFF Health News that his Republican colleagues raised valid questions about Simmer's past support for covid vaccines.

But, Davis said, it would be "tremendously unfortunate and not beneficial from a public health perspective” if the Republican Party just took a stance against vaccines “as a matter of policy."

The Department of Public Health had administered 44 doses of the MMR vaccine through its mobile health unit from October to mid-November. The last mobile vaccine clinic was scheduled for Nov. 24. But health officials are encouraged that patients are seeking vaccines elsewhere. The agency's tracking system shows that providers across Spartanburg County administered more than twice as many measles vaccines in October as they did a year ago.

As of mid-November, more than 130 people remained in quarantine, most of them students at local elementary and middle schools. Cases have also been linked to a church and Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport.

"We're reminding people that travel for the upcoming holidays increases the risk of exposures greatly," said Bell, the state epidemiologist. "Due to that risk, we're encouraging people to consider getting vaccinated now."

KFF Health News correspondent Amy Maxmen contributed to this report.