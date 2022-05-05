New collaborative venture focuses on improving the health of aging Australians

Improving the health of ageing Australians, coordinating care to prevent poor outcomes and incorporating personal experiences into decision making is the focus of a new collaborative venture driven by Flinders University and Adelaide Primary Health Network (PHN).

Professor Stacey George. Image Credit: Flinders University

With the appointment of Stacey George as Professor in Healthy Ageing, Support and Care, the new strategic vision lead by her research team is building the capacity and capability for endeavours that directly respond to community needs in ageing.

The position will support evidence-based implementation of Australia’s Primary Health Care 10 Year Plan 2022-2032 across Adelaide and facilitate rigorous evaluation guided by implementation approaches to evaluate both outcomes for older people and changes of practice.

Professor Stacey George says the plan has identified a gap in allied health and nursing services particularly in aged care services.

‘By engaging with industry, government, and other external organisations, we’ll be strengthening research collaborations and supporting the recruitment of international and domestic higher degree research students and fellowships.’

Collaboration with the Caring Futures Institute will provide strategic leadership and vision through the development of research capacity and capability increasing research performance and responding to the needs and priorities of the University and Adelaide PHN with evidence-based results.’ Stacey George, Professor in Healthy Ageing, Support and Care

Established and funded by the Federal Government in 2015, Adelaide PHN is a not-for-profit organisation and one of 31 PHNs operating across Australia, and one of two in South Australia.

Adelaide PHN’s Board Chair Tom Symonds says the organisations is delighted to welcome Professor Stacey George into the new role.

‘This collaboration will go a long way in developing and expanding the translational research agenda in such an important area for our whole community. Adelaide PHN as the industry partner and the Caring Futures Institute as the academic partner, are both organisations that I know are driven by a mission to see better care delivered in our community.

Working together we will focus on building research capacity and capability to support the translation of research into practice and ultimately improved health outcomes for older people.’