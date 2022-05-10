Sphere Fluidics strengthens commercial team with three new senior hires

Evelyn Stevenson joins as Director of Product Management, Ravi Girdhar as Director of Sales in the EMEA region, and Denise Emsden as Vice-President of People and Organizational Development

Key appointments form part of broader ongoing recruitment plans to support expanded operations and product development

Sphere Fluidics, a company developing single cell analysis systems underpinned by its patented picodroplet technology, announced today that it has appointed three new hires to its commercial team. Evelyn Stevenson and Ravi Girdhar join as Director of Product Management and Director of Sales (EMEA), respectively, alongside Denise Emsden as Vice-President of People and Organizational Development. Following the closure of a £26 million GBP (c. $36 million USD) funding round in 20211, the appointments support the Company’s next stage of development to expand product research and development, international operations and sales in key global markets.

Evelyn Stevenson, BSc, is a global commercial leader with over 20 years’ experience within the life sciences market from companies such as Azenta Life Sciences, Lonza and Thermo Fisher Scientific. Evelyn has extensive experience in business development and managing strategic relationships (both internal and external) to ensure product portfolio strategies are highly aligned to current and future business needs. Evelyn commented, “We have a fantastic opportunity to expand our technology into new markets, have a very exciting product pipeline and a great team behind us”.

Ravi Girdhar, MChem, joins Sphere Fluidics as Director of Sales, EMEA. Over the past decade, Ravi has held various commercial positions within GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific and most recently at Gyros Protein Technologies. Ravi stated, “It is an exciting time to join the Sphere Fluidics family as it has become a key emerging player in the single cell analysis research using its patented picodroplet technology. I am thrilled to be a part of the Company’s commercial expansion plans as it continues its ongoing success with an innovative product portfolio and pipeline to help accelerate biopharmaceutical discovery”.

Denise Emsden, FCIPD NEBOSH, joins Sphere Fluidics as VP of People and Organizational Development. Denise is an accomplished Human Resources professional with significant commercial acumen. Experience of working within diverse industries, including life sciences (Abcam, Mundipharma), FMCG (Sainsburys) and Elite Sports (Juddmonte), ensures a balanced, pragmatic and considered approach is taken. Denise noted, “I am very excited to join Sphere Fluidics at this point in their evolution. The opportunity to support the organisation to attract, develop, engage, and retain the best talent to achieve our strategic goals is incredibly compelling for me”.

Dr Frank F Craig, CEO, Sphere Fluidics, said “This expansion is funded by our recent $40 million fund raise which will help drive the business to greater success. We have also hired some excellent technical and operations staff and are currently also hiring several other senior managers to help develop the commercial and financial teams. These hires, plus a plan for a new facility, demonstrates this pivotal time for the business”.