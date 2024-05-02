Sphere Fluidics appoints Dale Levitzke as Chief Executive Officer

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

Sphere Fluidics, a leading provider of innovative microfluidics-based solutions for single-cell analysis and isolation, today announced the appointment of Dale Levitzke as CEO with immediate effect, as Dr. Frank F. Craig, current CEO and co-founder, announces his retirement.

Dale joins Sphere Fluidics with over 25 years’ experience in the life science tools, biopharma, and biotechnology industries, where he has built a strong track record in successfully driving innovation, commercial growth, and IPO strategies. In his role as CEO, Dale will shape Sphere Fluidics’ future commercial business and progress the Company’s continued global expansion strategy to reach new customers and create value for shareholders.

Throughout his career, Dale has focused on supporting early-stage and VC-backed pioneering tools companies and steering them towards global market success. Before joining Sphere Fluidics, he was Senior VP of Global Sales and Support at Vizgen and in this role established a global commercial infrastructure and rapidly scaled the Company’s operations. Prior to this, as VP Worldwide Sales and Marketing at Dropworks Inc., Dale’s contributions were instrumental in developing an integrated Digital Droplet PCR platform, and his strategic leadership culminated in the Company's acquisition by Bio-Rad for $125 million. He has also held key senior positions leading commercial expansion at NanoString Technologies, Illumina Inc., and Helixis Inc. Dale holds a BSc (Hons) in Molecular Biology and Genetics from La Trobe University in Melbourne, Australia.

Related Stories

Dr. Frank F. Craig co-founded Sphere Fluidics, alongside Professor Chris Abell and Professor Wilhelm Huck, before becoming CEO in 2010. In this time, he has led the commercialization of novel products and R&D services that leverage the Company’s proprietary picodroplet technology, and uniquely established it within the life science tools industry to address a growing portfolio of markets, including biologics discovery, cell therapy and synthetic biology. Sphere Fluidics has a proven track record of over 400 international customers, including collaborations with seven of the world’s Top 10 pharma companies, over £40 million in investment (from prestigious angel and VC funds), and a portfolio of 135 international patents. The Company has been well positioned to drive this next phase of commercial development forward.

Sphere Fluidics’ picodroplet technology and microfluidics platforms are transforming single cell analysis and isolation capabilities, bringing new possibilities to biopharmaceutical research and development. I’d like to thank Frank for his commitment to growing a company that prides itself on delivering high-quality products and services to its customers. I look forward to joining the team to continue to lead and drive its ambitious plans for commercial growth, international expansion, and eventual exit."

Dale Levitzke, Incoming CEO, Sphere Fluidics

Dr. Frank F. Craig, departing CEO, Sphere Fluidics, commented: “It has been a privilege to serve as CEO of Sphere Fluidics for over 14 years and I am delighted to pass the baton onto Dale as he takes over as CEO. His experience of driving innovation and commercial success will be pivotal to advancing Sphere Fluidics’ ambitious strategic vision and plans for commercial growth.”

Source:

Sphere Fluidics

Posted in: Cell Biology

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Sphere Fluidics. (2024, May 02). Sphere Fluidics appoints Dale Levitzke as Chief Executive Officer. News-Medical. Retrieved on May 02, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240502/Sphere-Fluidics-appoints-Dale-Levitzke-as-Chief-Executive-Officer.aspx.

  • MLA

    Sphere Fluidics. "Sphere Fluidics appoints Dale Levitzke as Chief Executive Officer". News-Medical. 02 May 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240502/Sphere-Fluidics-appoints-Dale-Levitzke-as-Chief-Executive-Officer.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Sphere Fluidics. "Sphere Fluidics appoints Dale Levitzke as Chief Executive Officer". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240502/Sphere-Fluidics-appoints-Dale-Levitzke-as-Chief-Executive-Officer.aspx. (accessed May 02, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Sphere Fluidics. 2024. Sphere Fluidics appoints Dale Levitzke as Chief Executive Officer. News-Medical, viewed 02 May 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240502/Sphere-Fluidics-appoints-Dale-Levitzke-as-Chief-Executive-Officer.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Sphere Fluidics and ClexBio giving away CYTRIX hydrogel kits
Sphere Fluidics appoints Edward Rayner as Non-Executive Director
Sphere Fluidics appoints Kenneth Hitchner as Chairman of its Board of Directors
Sphere Fluidics appoints Richard Hammond as Chief Technical Officer
Sphere Fluidics opens new laboratory facilities at Granta Park in Cambridgeshire, UK
Sphere Fluidics appoints Dr. Graeme Daniels as Vice President of Sales and Marketing
Unleashing the Power of Microfluidic Picodroplets
Sphere Fluidics expands Cyto-Mine capabilities to meet cGMP requirements for drug manufacture workflows

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Trending Stories

More Content from Sphere Fluidics

See all content from Sphere Fluidics

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Sphere Fluidics' Expansion and Vision