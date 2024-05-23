Sphere Fluidics appoints Curtis Nicholson as Director of Sales, EMEA, to support accelerated growth in key markets

Sphere Fluidics, a leading provider of innovative microfluidics-based solutions for single-cell analysis and isolation, today announced the appointment of Curtis Nicholson as Director of Sales for Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). Curtis’ appointment will strengthen the Company’s market position in these regions as it progresses with ambitious plans for future growth and commercial success. In his new role, Curtis will lead the expansion of the Company’s sales and customer support activities to address the growing demand for its high-throughput technologies for single-cell analysis and isolation.

Curtis joins Sphere Fluidics following a series of senior appointments over the past year, including the appointment of Graeme Daniels as Vice President of Sales and Marketing,1 to drive the international sales and marketing strategy and scale operations internationally. This extended presence marks another milestone in the Company's ongoing global expansion and commitment to customer service, to provide additional sources of local support and expertise to its growing customer base in the EMEA region.

Curtis brings over two decades of invaluable experience, having successfully directed strategic sales initiatives within both Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Multinational Enterprises (MNEs), including holding positions as UK Business Manager of Assay Solutions at Bio-Techne, Technical Sales Specialist at Becton Dickinson, and Application Specialist at Millipore Corporation. His extensive tenure in the industry has been focused in areas of cutting-edge innovation, proactively responding to the evolving needs of the life science sector and establishing a strong network.

Renowned for his strategic acumen and innovative problem-solving, Curtis has consistently guided customers through complex challenges with precision and expertise. Curtis holds an MSc in Immunology from King’s College London and a BSc in Medical Microbiology from the University of Leeds.

As we enter the next phase of our commercial development and global expansion, it is a pleasure to welcome Curtis to the team to help drive Sphere Fluidics’ strategy to increase international sales and global expansion. Curtis’ commitment to actively listening to the evolving needs of scientific clientele has fostered enduring relationships built on trust and collaboration. Not only have we been impressed by his ability to drive sales, but also how he continues to champion a culture of innovation within organizations, thereby propelling continuous advancement in the field. His wealth of experience will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and expand our presence in the market. Dr. Graeme Daniels, VP of Sales and Marketing, Sphere Fluidics

Curtis Nicholson, Director of Sales, EMEA, Sphere Fluidics, added: “I’m thrilled to leverage my experience in strategic sales and driving innovation to take on this exciting role at Sphere Fluidics. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team and accelerating the adoption of our transformative solutions.”