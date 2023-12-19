Sphere Fluidics appoints Dr. Graeme Daniels as Vice President of Sales and Marketing

Sphere Fluidics, a leading provider of innovative microfluidics-based solutions for single-cell analysis and isolation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Graeme Daniels, PhD, as the new Vice President of Sales and Marketing. In his role within the senior leadership team, Graeme will lead the international sales and marketing strategy, building on the rapid growth and market presence gained from the Company’s rebrand and extensive state-of-the-art facility expansion earlier this year1,2.

With over 20 years of experience in the life sciences and biotechnology industries, Graeme brings broad knowledge and past success to Sphere Fluidics. His strategic vision and leadership skills will play a pivotal role in advancing the Company's mission to empower researchers and scientists with cutting-edge technologies for single-cell analysis.

Graeme joins from Revvity, Inc., a global life science and diagnostics company, where he was Global Sales Leader of Pharma Services, successfully developing and implementing sales strategies internationally. His expertise in building high-performing teams and cultivating strong customer relationships will support Sphere Fluidics in its commitment to delivering exceptional value to its customers. Graeme holds a PhD in Developmental Biology from the University of Edinburgh and a BSc in Molecular Genetics in Biotechnology from the University of Sussex.

"We’re very excited to welcome Graeme to the Sphere Fluidics’ team. His extensive experience and leadership in the life sciences industry will be instrumental in driving our international sales and marketing initiatives," said Dr. Frank Craig, CEO, Sphere Fluidics."As we continue to innovate and expand our product portfolio, his strategic insights will be invaluable in positioning Sphere Fluidics as a leader in single-cell analysis technologies."

Dr. Graeme Daniels, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Sphere Fluidics, commented: “Sphere Fluidics is well known across the industry for its commitment to advancing scientific research through groundbreaking technologies. I am honored and excited to take this exciting next step in my career, and look forward to working with this highly talented team to accelerate growth and further establish the Company as a key player in the life sciences industry."