Sphere Bio launches Cyto-Cellect Human IgG Kappa and Viability Assay Kit for efficient single-cell selection

Sphere Bio, a leading provider of innovative picodroplet-based microfluidics solutions for functional single-cell analysis and isolation, today announced the launch of the Cyto-Cellect® Human IgG Kappa and Viability Assay Kit, the first multiplexed assay developed specifically for the Company's new Cyto-Mine® Chroma platform.

The Cyto-Mine Chroma platform uses fluorescence-based assays in picodroplets to select single cells based on secreted, surface, and/or intracellular markers. Aided by the new multiplexing capability of the Chroma system, the Cyto-Cellect Human IgG Kappa and Viability Assay Kit represents a significant advancement enabling researchers to complete workflows faster and at lower cost, while simultaneously improving the quality and viability of cells (clones) that are selected.

By simultaneously detecting secreted antibodies and assessing a viability stain on the cell surface, this new assay enables high-throughput screening of viable, high-producing clones in a single automated workflow. Preliminary data indicate that approximately five percent of selected high-producing clones are apoptotic (dead or dying). Screening out these clones at an early stage reduces the risk of false positives and ensures only the highest producers are selected for downstream analysis or development.

Key features and benefits of Cyto-Cellect Human IgG Kappa and Viability Assay Kit combined with the capabilities of Cyto-Mine Chroma include:

Advanced multiplexing capabilities to simultaneously analyse productivity and viability markers, ensuring optimal selection outcomes

Streamlined workflows to reduce development timelines from months to hours

Unprecedented throughput and significantly lower costs compared to other methods

On-board monoclonality assurance

The launch represents a significant milestone in the development of Sphere Bio's product portfolio. It is part of the Company's mission to deliver transformative solutions for cell line development that set new industry benchmarks for efficiency and reliability.

Dr. Xin Liu, Senior Product Manager for Assays and Applications, Sphere Bio, commented: "Our new assay kit is a game-changer for single-cell workflows. By integrating viability assessment with antibody detection, we can ensure that only the healthiest, most productive cells are selected, significantly improving the efficiency and outcomes of our customers' research."

Dr. Maryam Ahmadi, Director of Science, Sphere Bio, added: "The Cyto-Cellect Human IgG Kappa and Viability Assay Kit leverages the advanced capabilities of Cyto-Mine Chroma to deliver unparalleled precision in single-cell analysis. The new assay represents the first launch in our roadmap of multiplex assays compatible with Chroma, bringing advanced multiplexing capabilities to our customers through our expanding portfolio of cutting-edge tools and solutions to accelerate scientific discovery."

To learn more about the Cyto-Cellect Human IgG Kappa and Viability Assay Kit, please visit https://spherebio.com/product/cyto-cellect-human-igg-kappa-viability-assay-kit/