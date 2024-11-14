Sphere Fluidics strengthens global commercial teams and establishes direct sales and support channel in North America

Sphere Fluidics, a leading provider of innovative droplet-based microfluidics solutions for functional profiling of single cells at scale, today announced a significant expansion of its global commercial presence. The Company has established a new direct sales and support channel for customers in North America and made several commercial leadership changes globally. These milestones reflect the ongoing strategic focus on operational scale-up to address demand for the Company's Cyto-Mine® platform and provide local specialized support.

As North America Commercial Director, Dr. Erroll Rueckert has joined to lead a new and rapidly expanding sales team for the American market. Central to this role is building a new direct sales channel in this key region, streamlining customer access to its portfolio of products, including the recently announced Cyto-Mine Chroma platform1. Erroll has strong commercial and technical expertise in single cell analysis, spatial biology, and genomics. Prior to Sphere, Erroll held roles of increasing responsibility at NanoString and Lightcast Discovery.

Dr. Graeme Daniels, VP of Commercial (EMEA), oversees the Company's commercial team in EMEA, which is continuing to significantly expand in response to a growing European customer base. An important part of the expansion will be to pivot from distributed to direct sales in Germany, France, Benelux, and Nordic countries. Graeme brings extensive commercial leadership experience honed at companies providing products and services to BioPharma companies including: IsoPlexis, Horizon Discovery, and Revvity (formerly PerkinElmer).

Dr. Jay Manikandan has been appointed as VP of Commercial (APAC). Based in Singapore, he is a proven commercial leader and will drive the Company's commercial growth in the region, including managing a network of industry-leading distributors. Jay's experience managing sales throughout APAC for companies such as 10x Genomics, NanoString, and Bruker Spatial Biology sets him up for success in building a strong commercial channel for Sphere in this region.

These key regional teams, combined with a strengthened global marketing team led by the newly-appointed US-based Jay Gerlach as VP of Global Marketing, will enable Sphere to bring the benefits of the Cyto-Mine Chroma platform to customers globally. Prior to Sphere, Jay held product management and marketing positions of increasing responsibility at a number of innovative companies including PATH, NanoString, and Purigen.

We are strategically-focused on scaling operations globally, which is reinforced by the establishment of our first comprehensive direct sales and support channel in the US. We are recruiting high-performing, experienced sales professionals and implementing a proven process for driving the right behaviors as we scale globally. These developments are essential for ensuring we proactively respond to market demand, enhance the customer experience, drive innovation, and grow the company."

Dale Levitzke, CEO, Sphere Fluidics

Jay Gerlach, VP of Global Marketing, Sphere Fluidics, commented: "This expansion marks a major step forward for the Company in maximizing customer engagement and global market presence. There is a lot of untapped demand for Cyto-Mine and we are scaling to address the opportunity. By investing in localized teams and leadership in crucial regions like North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, we can provide the best possible solutions to transform researchers' single cell discovery and development workflows globally."

Unleashing the Power of Microfluidic Picodroplets

